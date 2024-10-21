After adding tech during the pandemic, Minnesota schools ask voters to pay more

Rochester Public Schools is asking for voter approval for a $19.4 million referendum — nearly twice the amount of the referendum that narrowly failed last year, prompting Mayo Clinic to make a one-time donation of $10 million to the district. The district, which has cut about $21 million from the budget over the last two years, says the additional money would be used to maintain a slew of programs and positions, including some that had been funded by one-time federal pandemic relief dollars. If passed, the levy would mean a $396 annual tax increase on homes valued at $400,000.