Minnesota United and 2022 MLS All-Star team coach Adrian Heath selected his own midfielder Emanuel Reynoso and goalkeeper Dayne St. Clair as two of his 12 roster selections for the Aug. 10 game at Allianz Field.

Reynoso made the MLS All-Star roster last season but was injured and didn't play against the Mexican league stars in Los Angeles.

He has four goals and two assists in his last three games and was an obvious choice for Heath.

"I've got 12 picks, so I think there's a good chance he might get in," Heath said dryly recently.

Heath is the MLS team coach because the game will be played in his home stadium, and he chose 12 players for a 26-man roster after MLS players, fans and media selected the first 12.

League commissioner Don Garber selected the final two.

Heath also used one of his 12 picks to choose St. Clair, who became the Loons starting goalkeeper when Tyler Miller fell ill in March and has kept the job since then.

"I don't think there has been anybody a better keeper than Dayne this year," Heath said recently.

St. Clair also is contending for Canada's third and final keeper spot in the World Cup that starts in November in Qatar.

"Everyone in the league definitely wants to be part of that game," St. Clair said recently. "It's the All Star Game. It has a lot to do with the fans. Their voting, of course, is important and especially being in Minnesota in front of our fans, it'd be wonderful."

Count Reynoso as one of those everyones who want to play in an All-Star Game, something of a uniquely American concept.

"It would be a prize for the effort one puts in every day, so hopefully I get that opportunity," Reynoso said recently in Spanish through a team interpreter. "There are other teammates of mine who could have the possibility to be on that roster because they're playing at a good level. Hopefully, I can be on that team. It's a lovely game, great for all to enjoy."

The Mexican league All-Star team named its roster last month.

2022 MLS All-Star Roster

Luciano Acosta, Cincinnati

Julian Araujo, L.A. Galaxy

Paul Arriola, FC Dallas

Andre Blake, Philadelphia Union

Alexander Callens, New York City FC

Valentin Castellanos, New York City FC

Sebastian Driussi, Austin FC

Jesus Ferreira, FC Dallas

Taxiarchis Fountas, D.C. United

Carles Gil, New England Revolution

Javier Hernandez, L.A. Galaxy

Sean Johnson, New York City FC

Aaron Long, New York Red Bulls

Kamal Miller, CF Montreal

Jordan Morris, Seattle Sounders FC

Hany Mukhtar, Nashville SC

Darlington Nagbe, Columbus Crew

Diego Palacios, LAFC

Emanuel Reynoso, Loons

Raul Ruidiaz, Seattle Sounders FC

Ilie Sanchez, LAFC

Dayne St. Clair, Loons

Carlos Vela, LAFC

Kai Wagner, Philadelphia Union

DeAndre Yedlin, Inter Miami

Walker Zimmerman, Nashville SC