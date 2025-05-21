A Texas effort to clarify abortion ban reaches a key vote, but doubts remain

AUSTIN, Texas — Three years ago, Dr. Austin Dennard left Texas for an abortion after her fetus was diagnosed with a fatal condition. She later testified in a lawsuit how the state's near-total ban on abortion put her health at risk.
On Wednesday, a key vote is scheduled on a bill that aims to clarify medical exceptions under one of the nation's most restrictive bans. But Dennard's feelings are mixed about the bill, which does not list specific medical conditions or include fatal fetal anomalies as exceptions.
''What is broadly now known among practicing physicians in Texas is that abortions are illegal,'' said Dennard, an OB-GYN in Dallas. ''Undoing that broad understanding is going to be difficult.''
For the first time since Texas' abortion ban took effect in 2022, both Republicans and Democrats are coalescing behind legislation to clarify medical exceptions. For Republicans, the bill is a significant pivot after years of defending the ban in the face of legal challenges, while some abortion-rights supporters have questioned whether it will make a difference.
The bill would specify that doctors cannot face criminal charges for performing an abortion in a medical emergency that causes major bodily impairment, and it defines a ''life-threatening'' condition as one capable of causing death. It would not broaden exceptions to include cases of rape or incest.
The bill, which passed the Senate last month, could advance to Republican Gov. Greg Abbott as soon as Wednesday if approved by the GOP-controlled Texas House.
Similar near-total abortion bans across the country have faced numerous legal challenges and criticism from medical professionals who have said that medical exceptions are too vague.
Moves to clarify medical exceptions