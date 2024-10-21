A tale of two haunted Twin Cities museums

“We have some theories, but I think that some of them are afraid, that if they grew up religious, that they’re going to hell, that they believed in hell, so they are afraid to move on,” said Dawn Bernadette McClain, leader of the Twin Cities Paranormal Society. “Then there are some people who don’t know they’re dead. We have to tell them ‘Do you know you’ve passed away and this isn’t your house anymore?’ And then others just want to watch over, or they have unfinished business, or they’re just earthbound for some reason.”