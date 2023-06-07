A Summer of Heat, Drought and Smoke Brewing?

"Broken record: Atmospheric carbon dioxide levels jump again"

"Carbon dioxide levels measured at NOAA's Mauna Loa Atmospheric Baseline Observatory peaked at 424* parts per million in May, continuing a steady climb further into territory not seen for millions of years, scientists from NOAA and Scripps Institution of Oceanography offsite link at the University of California San Diego announced today. [*Correction: Due to a typo, the original version of this release said the peak was 432 ppm. The correct value is 424 ppm.] Measurements of carbon dioxide (CO2) obtained by NOAA's Global Monitoring Laboratory averaged 424.0 parts per million (ppm) in May, the month when CO2 peaks in the Northern Hemisphere. That is an increase of 3.0 ppm over May 2022, and represents the fourth-largest annual increases in the peak of the Keeling Curve in NOAA's record. Scientists at Scripps, which maintains an independent record, calculated a May monthly average of 423.78 ppm , also a 3.0 ppm increase over their May 2022 average. Carbon dioxide levels are now more than 50% higher than they were before the onset of the industrial era."

Weather Outlook Through Midday Wednesday

Here's the Weather outlook through Midday Thursday, which shows spotty showers and storms developing across the Region on Wednesday & Thursday. Some of the storms could produce locally heavy rainfall, but the heaviest appears to be mainly west of the Twin Cities.

Extended Precipitation Outlook

The extended precipitation forecast through the week ahead shows pockets of heavier rain possible with some of the thunderstorms through the end of the week. Much of the thundershowers look to remain west of the Twin Cities.

Twin Cities Weather Outlook For Wednesday

The weather outlook for the Twin Cities on Wednesday, June 7th shows mild temps with readings warming to near 80F in the afternoon. Dewpoints won't be quite as highs as they've been with even lower dewpoints north and east of the Twin Cities.

Meteograms For Minneapolis

The hourly temps through the day Wednesday show temps starting in the midr 60s in the with highs warming into the upper 70s to near 80F by the afternoon. The Twin Cities looks to remain mostly dry with a chance of spotty storms mainly across western MN. East to southeasterly winds will develop around 10mph to 15mph through the day as well.

Weather Outlook For Wednesday

Here's the weather outlook across the region for Wednesday. High temps will generally warm into the 80s across the state, which will still be nearly +5F to +15F above average. However, an easterly wind off of Lake Superior will keep temps in the 60s closer to the lake there, which will be at or slightly below average for early June.

Extended Temperature Outlook For Minneapolis

Temperatures through the rest of the week will be a little cooler than what we've been dealing with. We'll also see lower dewpoints, so it'll feel quite a bit nicer than it has over the last few days or at least not as uncomfortable.

Lower Dewpoints This Week

Dewpoints on Wednesday will be better with readings falling into the mid 50s, and will be even nicer Thursday as readings fall into the 40s, which will be very comfortable. It'll get a little more muggy by Saturday as we creep back to near 60F, but Sunday will be pretty nice once again.

Extended Weather Outlook For Minneapolis

The extended weather outlook for the Twin Cities looks a little cooler through the 2nd half of the week. There could be a few spotty t-storms Friday into Saturday, but it looks a little better and drier as we head into the late weekend and early next week time frame.

Extended Temperature Outlook

The NBM extended temperature outlook for Minneapolis shows slightly cooler readings moving in as we head through the next several days. However, very summer-like readings will return as we get closer to mid-month.

Weather Outlook

Isolated showers and storms will be possible across parts of the Upper Midwest as we slide through the first full week of June. However, there appears to be another large bubble of high pressure that will settle in as we move through the end of the weekend and into early next week. This will allow things to dry out once again with sunny skies.

8 to 14 Day Temperature Outlook

According to NOAA's Climate Prediction Center, the 8 to 14-day temperature outlook shows warmer-than-average temperatures settling in across much of the Central US, including the Midwest, while cooler than average temps will settle in across the Southwest.

8 to 14 Day Precipitation Outlook

According to NOAA's Climate Prediction Center, the 8 to 14 Day precipitation outlook shows more active weather possible across the western half of the nation. We may see drier weather continue in the Midwest/Great Lakes as well.

A Summer of Heat, Drought and Smoke Brewing?

By Paul Douglas

Spring 2023 has been surreal. A late start with slush and ice well into April. A few glorious May days quickly overshadowed by plumes of smoke from Canadian wildfires. Early record heat across Canada has created tinder-dry conditions -at last report over 200 fires were burning. The amount of land burning so early in the summer season may be unprecedented and it shows no signs of slowing down.

NOAA predicts warmer and drier than average for Minnesota the rest of June, and gazing at the models that's not hard to believe. An El Nino warm phase in an overheated Pacific Ocean correlates with warmer, drier weather over the northern tier of the US; wetter for the southern US. A summer of heat, drought and smoke? It's looking that way.

The rain just isn't materializing the way the models keep predicting - everything is drying out close to home. An early shower gives way to a cooler breeze with comfortable 70s this weekend.

The wild card is smoke from Canadian blazes. If it gets bad I can strap on my N95 mask.

Extended Forecast

WEDNESDAY: Early shower, cooler. Winds: E 10-15. High 79.

WEDNESDAY NIGHT: Partly cloudy and quiet. Winds: E 5-10. Low: 58.

THURSDAY: Plenty of sun, comfortable. Winds: E 5-10. High 80.

FRIDAY: Clouds increase, isolated shower. Winds: W 5-10. Wake-up: 63. High 83.

SATURDAY: Patchy clouds, stray PM shower. Winds: NE 10-20. Wake-up: 64. High: 81.

SUNDAY: Sunny with a stiff breeze. Winds: NE 10-20. Wake-up: 56. High: 75.

MONDAY: Blue sky, less wind. Winds: N 8-13. Wake-up: 55. High: 81.

TUESDAY: Hot sunshine, still dry. Winds: NW 8-13. Wake-up. 63. High: 90.

This Day in Weather History

June 7th

2011: The Twin Cities reach a high of 103 degrees, shattering the previous record high by 8 degrees.

1939: Grapefruit-sized hail falls in Rock County, killing hundreds of farm animals near Hills.

Average High/Low for Minneapolis

June 7th

Average High: 77F (Record: 103F set in 2011)

Average Low: 58F (Record: 35F set in 1998)

Record Rainfall: 2.91" set in 1984

Record Snowfall: NONE

Sunrise/Sunset Times for Minneapolis

June 7th

Sunrise: 5:27am

Sunset: 8:56pm

Hours of Daylight: ~15 hours & 29 minutes

Daylight GAINED since yesterday: +1 Minute & 2 Seconds

Daylight GAINED since Winter Solstice (December 21st): ~ 6 hour & 43 minutes

Moon Phase for June 7th at Midnight

3.5 Days Before Last Quarter Moon

National High Temps on Wednesday

Temperatures on Wednesday will be very mild from the Midwest to the Pacific Northwest, where highs will be above average by nearly +5F to +15F. Meanwhile, folks in the Southwest will be cooler than average by nearly -5F to -10F with isolated thunderstorms.

National Weather Wednesday

The weather outlook on Wednesday will be unsettled in spots across the Central US. There could also be spotty thunderstorms across the Gulf and East Coast.

National Weather Outlook

The weather outlook through Thursday shows spotty showers and storms developing across the Plains and the Front Range of the Rockies. There could also be a few hit-or-miss storms along the Gulf Coast and into the Pacific Northwest.

Extended Precipitation Outlook

According to NOAA's Weather Prediction Center, the extended precipitation outlook shows heavier precipitation developing from parts of the Western US into the Central US and in the Eastern US. Interestingly, the Upper Midwest looks quite a bit drier over the next several days.

Climate Stories

"Ozone layer recovery delayed, surface UV radiation continues to rise, finds study"

"According to a new study published in Advances in Atmospheric Sciences, the ozone isn't healing as quickly as expected, leading to higher levels of surface ultraviolet (UV) radiation in recent years. Despite projections that the ozone layer would fully recover by mid-century, researchers found rising UV radiation levels in the tropics and northern mid-latitudes after 2010, posing risks to human health and the environment. "Our analysis shows disturbed ozone levels and enhanced surface UV radiation for more than a decade after 2010," said lead author Yan Xia of Beijing Normal University. "The slower recovery of stratospheric ozone is largely unexpected." The team analyzed satellite data and model simulations to assess long-term changes in ozone and surface UV levels around the globe. "We observed a decrease in ozone levels and an increase in UV radiation over latitudes between 30°S-60°N after 2010," Xia said. "Especially in the Northern Hemisphere, the rising magnitude of surface UV radiation from 2011 to 2020 reached 0.5-1.4% per year—this should not be neglected."

"8 ancient 'zombie viruses' that scientists have pulled from the melting permafrost"

"Scientists are discovering and resurrecting ancient viruses trapped in permafrost and frozen remains. Here are 8 'zombie' viruses that scientists have pulled from the permafrost. Locked away in frigid Arctic soils and riverbeds is a world teeming with ancient microbes. Bacteria and viruses that existed thousands of years ago are frozen in time inside prehistoric layers of permafrost. Warming temperatures could cause much of the ice to melt and unleash these microbes from their frosty prisons. Once free, unknown pathogens could infect humans or other animals. "The risk is bound to increase in the context of global warming, in which permafrost thawing will keep accelerating, and more people will populate the Arctic," Jean-Michel Claverie, a computational biologist at Aix-Marseille University in France who studies ancient and exotic viruses, told CNN."

"Arizona Drought Pushes Phoenix to Hit Pause on Construction Projects"

"Arizona officials may not be able to approve new construction in some of the fastest-growing parts of the Phoenix metropolitan area that rely on groundwater in response to dwindling supply. the Associated Press reported. The Associated Press reports that Arizona Governor Katie Hobbs made the announcement this Thursday in response to a new report from the Arizona Department of Water Resources (ADWR). The new report outlined how the groundwater supply in Arizona is going to continue declining without further intervention. Demand for almost 4.9 million acre-feet of groundwater could be unmet in the Phoenix area over the next 100 years. It's a significant amount because a single acre-foot of water is enough water for about two U.S. households in a year, according to the ADWR. About 80,000 unbuilt homes on sites that have a "Certificate of Assured Water Supply," which is used by the state's water agency to regulate water, will not be paused. Those sites have proven that they can provide water well into the future. "This pause will not affect growth within any of our major cities where robust water portfolios have been proven to cover current and future demands," Hobbs said this week, according to AZFamily."

