From the Editorial Board: A short Christmas benediction from the past that has aged quite well

A short Christmas benediction from the past that has aged quite well
Now is a good time to reflect on what really matters: family, faith and community.
•••
In 1937, America struggled with the fierce and intractable global economic devastation known as the Great Depression. The nation’s unemployment rate averaged more than 14%, with Minnesota statewide unemployment topping out at 29% but reaching a staggering 70% on the Iron Range.
In the spring of 1937, more than a thousand protesters descended on the St. Paul Capitol to support Gov. Elmer Benson as he tried to persuade the state legislature to pass a $17 million aid package for the unemployed. The protest fizzled overnight, as did Benson’s one term as governor.
A pithy editorial written several months later for the Minneapolis Journal for Christmas attempted to mine silver linings amid the continuing hardship and fear that roiled Minnesota and the rest of the nation.
It has long been a holiday tradition for newspapers all over America (although the number of papers has rapidly diminished) to publish a season’s greetings editorial from their archives. We are proud to continue the tradition. The extremely short and simply worded editorial that we share below was published under the headline “Benediction on Christmas Eve 1937.” It sought to strike a tone of compassion and community. These virtues have never been more needed. “Benediction” ran in the Journal, a paper that would eventually become the newspaper and digital platform rebranded in August 2024 as the Minnesota Star Tribune.
Season’s greetings from our 2024 editorial staff and our former colleagues from 1937.
•••
Benediction:
“Silent Night, Holy Night.”
We hear it at this time of year everywhere. It is man’s benediction to man.
The song needs no words. The very melody suffices to soften a calloused heart; its simple, throbbing chords send a thrill down into the fingertips.
It speaks the language of every civilized people — not alone Christians — and, taking no account of race, color, creed or other social conditions, bids every man be kind and humble. How can anyone, hearing that noble music as he must, contend himself to be cruel, greedy, mean or little — or even smug?
We need Silent Night these days quite as much as ever; and if Christmas meant nothing more than its gentle whispering to the souls of men, it would be worth clinging to forever.
