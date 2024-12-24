From the Editorial Board: A short Christmas benediction from the past that has aged quite well

It has long been a holiday tradition for newspapers all over America (although the number of papers has rapidly diminished) to publish a season’s greetings editorial from their archives. We are proud to continue the tradition. The extremely short and simply worded editorial that we share below was published under the headline “Benediction on Christmas Eve 1937.” It sought to strike a tone of compassion and community. These virtues have never been more needed. “Benediction” ran in the Journal, a paper that would eventually become the newspaper and digital platform rebranded in August 2024 as the Minnesota Star Tribune.