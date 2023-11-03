A man, a dog and a pig were killed in a late-night house fire earlier this week in Columbia Heights, officials said.

Fire personnel responded shortly before 1 a.m. Thursday to the blaze in the 4600 block of NE. 7th Street, the Anoka County Sheriffs Office said.

Responders entered the home and removed an unconscious man from the property, the Sheriff's Office said. Emergency medical personnel took the man to a nearby hospital, where he was declared dead, according to the Sheriff's Office.

The dog and the pig died in the house, the Sheriff's Office said.

Investigators have yet to make a preliminary determination of the fire's cause.