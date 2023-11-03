A man, a dog and a pig were killed in a late-night house fire earlier this week in Columbia Heights, officials said.
Fire personnel responded shortly before 1 a.m. Thursday to the blaze in the 4600 block of NE. 7th Street, the Anoka County Sheriffs Office said.
Responders entered the home and removed an unconscious man from the property, the Sheriff's Office said. Emergency medical personnel took the man to a nearby hospital, where he was declared dead, according to the Sheriff's Office.
The dog and the pig died in the house, the Sheriff's Office said.
Investigators have yet to make a preliminary determination of the fire's cause.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Local
Local
Medical examiners in Hennepin and Ramsey counties are skipping some autopsies amid spike in drug and alcohol deaths
The increased workload means people age 55 or older who die of natural causes typically do not get post-mortem exams.
Inspired
How you can help
The Inspired volunteer calendar offers many opportunities to make a difference.
St. Paul
Driver killed, 3 other people hurt in two-vehicle crash in St. Paul
Police have yet to release the names of the vehicles' occupants or explain circumstances surrounding the crash in the Como Park neighborhood.
North Metro
A man, a dog and a pig killed in late-night house fire in Columbia Heights
Investigators have yet to make a preliminary determination of the fire's cause.
Politics
Minnesota local election results 2023
Elections are being held in Minnesota this year for Minneapolis and St. Paul city councils, Duluth mayor and some city council seats, as well as…