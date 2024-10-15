A healthy environment is a family value

The need for a safe water supply has become a prominent issue in Minnesota. The good news is that the Minnesota Department of Health (MDH) reported that 98% of Minnesota’s city water systems meet all water quality standards in 2023. The bad news is that our drinking water infrastructure is getting old and needs replacement. The American Society of Civil Engineering gave Minnesota’s drinking water infrastructure a lackluster C- rating in 2022. This means that much of our water infrastructure — our underground pipes and treatment systems — needs rebuilding. This will be expensive, and smaller cities will be least able to incur the cost and will need state support.