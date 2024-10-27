A bulwark against ill humors?

If elected, Harris should turn to her running mate, Gov. Tim Walz, and to Minnesota’s U.S. Sen. Amy Klobuchar to help shape our federal judiciary. We have been fortunate in Minnesota that whether there is a Democratic or Republican president or governor, good lawyers have been appointed as judges. A majority of Minnesotans understand that we can have good judges who are either left or right of center as long as they interpret the Constitution and the law to protect the rights of everyone. Klobuchar, Walz and other Minnesotans have created a culture that a recent Minnesota Star Tribune columnist described as having a “strong, largely bipartisan consensus [that] has long existed in Minnesota’s legal and political establishment that courts should be insulated from partisan political pressures and public passions.” (“The context of judicial elections in Minnesota,” D.J. Tice, Oct. 7.) I have seen how such a culture serves the greater good. We need to have a similar culture for our federal judiciary.