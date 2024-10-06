The context of judicial elections in Minnesota

Karl Procaccini was appointed to the Supreme Court in 2023, after serving four years as Gov. Tim Walz’s general counsel and deputy chief of staff. Before that he was a law professor, clerked for two federal judges and was a partner at the Greene Espel firm in Minneapolis. His appointment drew some criticism from Republicans over Procaccini’s close political ties to Walz and the administration’s COVID-19 policies, and from environmentalists over his work representing a mining firm and other corporate clients. But Procaccini has received abundant bipartisan support from former Supreme Court justices, business leaders and others.