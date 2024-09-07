A 14-year-old boy is charged with killing 4 people at his Georgia high school. Here's what we know

WHAT IS KNOWN: Colt Gray faces four counts of murder, but officials said Friday that more charges are coming. This isn't the teen's first interaction with authorities, who interviewed him over a social media post last year about possibly threatening to shoot up a middle school. Gray, then 13, said ''he would never say such a thing, even in a joking manner,'' according to a report filed by investigators. No action was taken because of inconsistent information about the social media account. Colin Gray told the investigator back then that Colt had access to unloaded guns in the house but knew ''how to use them and not use them.'' He also said his son had struggled since he and his wife separated and Colt was picked on in school. The two shot guns together, and the elder Gray showed the investigator a cellphone photo of the boy from a recent trip with blood on his cheeks after shooting his first deer. It was ''the greatest day ever,'' the father said.