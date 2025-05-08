The Latest: US and UK expected to announce a trade deal

The United States and Britain are expected to announce a trade deal Thursday that will lower the burden of President Donald Trump's sweeping tariffs and deliver a political victory for U.K. Prime Minister Keir Starmer.
It's the first bilateral trade deal announced since Trump began slapping tariffs on U.S. trading partners.
Here's the latest:
President Trump renews attack on Fed chair, calling him a ‘FOOL'
Trump criticized Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell early Thursday, a day after Powell said the Fed would keep its key interest rate unchanged for the third straight meeting.
Yet Trump did not suggest he would seek to remove Powell as chair. On Sunday, he said he would let Powell serve out his term, which lasts until next May.
Powell said Wednesday that Trump's tariffs, if they remained in place at their current level, could weaken the economy, raise inflation and increase unemployment. Powell emphasized that the Fed is still in ''wait-and-see'' mode as it evaluates the tariffs' effect on the economy.
Trump said ''almost all costs'' are down, including groceries and eggs, and added that there's ''virtually NO INFLATION.''