European Parliament votes to lower protections on wolves

BARCELONA — Lawmakers in Europe voted Thursday to downgrade protections for wolves across the European Union's 27 states in a victory for farmers over environmentalists.
Nearly two-thirds of the European Parliament meeting in Strasbourg, France voted to change wolves' status from ‘strictly protected' to 'protected' in a vote of 371 to 162, with 37 abstentions.
Centrist and right-wing groups celebrated the vote.
''Farmers can now breathe a sigh of relief," said Herbert Dorfmann, a spokesperson for the European People's Party, a coalition of center-right groups in the EU. Right-wing Dutch politician Sander Smit said on Twitter: ''This is fantastic news."
Environmental groups criticized the decision as politically motivated rather than scientifically grounded.
''This is a sad day for biodiversity and wild animals,'' said Léa Badoz at the Eurogroup for Animals. Joanna Swabe, a spokesperson for Humane World for Animals, called for individual governments to increase national protection for wolves.
Politician Jutta Paulus from the parliament's Greens party said the campaign to reduce the wolves' protection ''borrows from the Donald Trump playbook'' and ''ignores scientific evidence and attacks legislation which has been proven to work for decades for no clear gain other than the scoring of cheap populistic points."
Tuesday's vote was the final real hurdle before the measure becomes EU law. The change to the central Habitats Directive law will now likely be passed swiftly by the European Council and enter into force across the 27 member states.