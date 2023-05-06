A Frazee, Minnesota man is dead after being burned in a swamp fire.

The Becker County Sheriff's Office said Alvin Schwarzrock was taken to a nearby hospital after suffering severe burns from the May 3 fire. Schwarzrock, who was 80, was later taken to Regions Hospital in St. Paul, where he died the next day.

A press release said the incident started with reports of a swamp fire at 13290 440th Avenue. A responding firefighter asked for help from fire departments and rescue services after seeing Schwarzrock come from the scene with "what was believed to be" third-degree burns.

Dispatchers soon learned that Schwarzrock was taken to the Perham Hospital in a private vehicle before he was taken to St. Paul. Officials say the incident remains under investigation.