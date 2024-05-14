A driver was injured Monday afternoon after a vehicle collided with the Blue Line light rail in Bloomington, briefly closing down the line's service.
Metro Transit Police were called around 3:15 p.m. to the collision of a vehicle and a northbound Blue Line train where it crosses American Boulevard E., police spokesperson Nikki Muehlhausen said.
No train passengers reported injuries. The driver of the vehicle reported nonlife-threatening injuries and was taken to a hospital for evaluation, Muehlhausen said.
Metro Transit is investigating the collision. The surveillance video appears to show the driver turning through the intersection on a red light, the spokesperson said.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
Nation Star witness Michael Cohen says Trump was intimately involved in all aspects of hush money scheme
More from Star Tribune
Nation Star witness Michael Cohen says Trump was intimately involved in all aspects of hush money scheme
More from Star Tribune
Nation Star witness Michael Cohen says Trump was intimately involved in all aspects of hush money scheme
More from Star Tribune
Nation Star witness Michael Cohen says Trump was intimately involved in all aspects of hush money scheme
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Local
West Metro
Driver injured in collision with Blue Line light rail in Bloomington
A collision took place Monday afternoon between a Blue Line train and a vehicle in Bloomington.
Politics
Minnesota House to debate putting equal rights, abortion protections on the ballot in 2026
There's still disagreement between Democrats in the House and Senate about the language and whether it should go on the ballot this fall or in two years.
Local
Brawl erupts at Northtown Mall carnival, officer injured while intervening
One of the officers who jumped in to stop the fight suffered a concussion, police said.
Local
Authorities search for missing kayaker who left alone on a central Minnesota lake
The kayak was found about 1:15 p.m. Sunday on Nest Lake.
Local
Anglers hope to unlock the mysteries of Minnesota's oddest, oldest fish
The state's redhorse, bigmouth buffalo, gar and other rough fish have been misunderstood for more than a century.