The number of deaths linked to COVID-19 in Minnesota rose to 9 on Sunday, climbing by 4, as Minnesotans adjusted to their second full day of living under a statewide “stay-at-home” order.

The Minnesota Department of Health issued updated statistics Sunday morning showing that there have been 503 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Minnesota, including 252 people who no longer need to be isolated. As of Sunday, there were 39 cases of COVID-19 requiring hospitalization, an increase of 9 from the day before.

Including the 62 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 announced Sunday, 45 Minnesota counties have at least one confirmed case of COVID-19. Counties that were added to the list for the first time Sunday were Cottonwood, Douglas, Isanti, Otter Tail. Hennepin County remains the hardest-hit county, with 171 confirmed cases, an increase of 19 confirmed cases from the prior day.

Gov. Tim Walz issued a general stay-at-home order for all noncritical workers statewide that took effect at 11:59 p.m. on Friday, emptying many highways and sidewalks, and forcing those who did venture outside in groups to stay six feet apart.

The order includes several notable exceptions. For example, people can still leave and find a new alternative home if their home or residence is unsafe, such as in cases of sewer problems or violence.

Individuals can seek emergency services and medical care outside the home, including leaving home to get prescription drugs or to donate blood, and they can leave to get carryout food, groceries, and supplies necessary to work and live at home.

They can also leave to care for a family member, friend, or pet in another household, and can transport children pursuant to existing parenting or visitation schedules. Finally, residents can leave home for what the governor’s order calls “outdoor activities.

“Individuals may engage in outdoor activities (e.g., walking, hiking, running, biking, driving for pleasure, hunting, or fishing), and may go to available public parks and other public recreation lands, consistent with remaining at least six feet apart from individuals from other households,” the order says.