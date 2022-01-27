Health care workers, business owners and residents remain locked in the daily crisis of the COVID-19 pandemic. Violent crime has surged. Student test scores have fallen.

Minnesota legislators will confront an urgent, lengthy list of challenges Monday when they gather at the State Capitol or dial in from home offices to launch the next legislative session.

They also have a significant financial cushion to address some of the needs.

"I will make the case to you, of the challenging times, that Minnesota is as well-positioned as any state in the country," DFL Gov. Tim Walz said. "We're also in a financial position to do several things at one time."

The politically divided House and Senate and Walz are already offering dueling ideas for how to spend the state's projected $7.7 billion budget surplus, what type of tax relief Minnesota should provide as inflation climbs and how much money to devote to repairing and improving infrastructure.

In the early days of the session, legislators will also scramble to reach a bipartisan agreement on the state's political maps, but are widely expected to miss their Feb. 15 deadline. The redistricting maps — which the courts will finish if lawmakers cannot — will shape the November election that determines who sits in the governor's office and which party controls the House and Senate.

"There will be a lot of noise this year because of the elections," said Senate Majority Leader Jeremy Miller, R-Winona. "And I'm just hopeful we can work through the noise."

Here are some of the top issues heading into the 2022 session:

Bonding

The Legislature typically passes a construction borrowing bill in non-budget years. Walz kicked off the debate by proposing a $2.7 billion infrastructure package. House Democrats have suggested a roughly $3.5 billion capital investment bill, while Senate Capital Investment Committee Chairman Tom Bakk said he would be surprised if they "anted up" over 2020's historically large $1.9 billion infrastructure bill.

The House must first reach a deal on a bonding bill, which requires a three-fifths supermajority to pass, before the Senate votes on it. The GOP lead on the House Capital Investment Committee said Walz's proposal is substantially more than Republicans are willing to support. Lawmakers are also waiting to hear exactly how much Minnesota needs to match for the approximately $6.8 billion the state expects to get from the federal infrastructure package.

Budget surplus

Minnesota has a projected $7.7 billion budget surplus, although economists and budget officials will revise the number with updated data in February. With a two-year budget already in place, lawmakers do not have to pass any supplemental spending but are hoping to reach deals on some areas.

COVID-19

Legislators intended to give out $250 million in bonus pay months ago to workers who have been on the frontlines of the pandemic but ran into an impasse over who should qualify for the aid. Walz and House Democrats are now suggesting bumping that sum to $1 billion, but Senate Republicans say they want to stick with a targeted relief plan for long-term care and health care workers.

Education

Democrats want to spend billions out of the surplus to boost classrooms, early learning and support teachers and school staff this year, arguing the extra money gives them an opportunity to help schools rebound from the toll of the pandemic. Walz is calling for a 2% boost in the state's per-pupil education funding formula and adding 6,000 slots to the state's pre-K program. Republicans in the Senate framed Walz's plan as a "spending spree," proposing instead to target test scores, reading skills and graduation preparation.

Advocates of the Page Amendment are renewing their efforts this session to pass the measure, which would add language to the state Constitution that a quality education for all children is a civil right. The amendment has both bipartisan support and opposition, which could make it challenging to get on the ballot.

Elections

Republicans continue to call for legislation that would require voters to show a government-issued photo ID card to cast a ballot. A GOP photo ID bill passed the Senate last year. It would allow voters without such an ID to submit a provisional ballot and later give election officials proof of identity. Democrats, including DFL Secretary of State Steve Simon, oppose the legislation and claim it would damage Minnesota's same-day voting registration system. The DFL wants to set up automatic voter registration, end the witness requirement for absentee voting and restore voting rights for felons who are still on probation but have been released from prison.

Families

House DFL members and Walz are stressing that the state needs to make changes to address the high cost of child care. The governor wants to raise payment rates for providers, which he said would increase access to affordable care for 30,000 children. Democrats are also renewing a call for a statewide paid family and medical leave program, offering to use surplus dollars to get the program started before eventually shifting to an employer payroll tax to cover costs. Republicans say the best way to help families is to lower taxes for all Minnesotans.

Health care

Democrats are once again calling for adding a public option to the state's health insurance marketplace. They argue the plan would allow the state to use its leverage to create an affordable option when costs rise from insurers. Republicans don't back that plan and are instead pushing for an extension of a program that takes the risk of the most expensive claims off insurers with direct aid, known as reinsurance.

Housing

Walz proposed $450 million for "safe and affordable" housing projects, of which $250 million would go toward Housing Infrastructure Bonds to fund multifamily housing development. House Democrats have called for more spending to add and preserve housing for renters and homeowners. Democrats are also pushing for funding to address homelessness. Meanwhile, Minnesota housing officials announced a Jan. 28 deadline for people to apply for the emergency rental assistance they have been distributing from the federal government, which has helped pay the rent for tens of thousands of Minnesotans during the pandemic. Senate Republicans have raised concerns about the transparency of the program and Minnesota Housing's short notice for the deadline.

Marijuana

House Democrats teed up the issue of legalizing marijuana for adult use last session when they passed the proposal for the first time in state history. Walz added funding to legalize marijuana in his supplemental budget bill and establish an expungement board to review past marijuana-related offenses. Legalization would eventually pull in tens of millions in new state revenue, according to budget estimates. Senate Republicans remain steadfast in their opposition, meaning the issue is unlikely to go anywhere this year.

Public safety

Proposals to confront a persistent spike in crime around Minnesota are shaping up as a dominant theme of the 2022 session. GOP proposals so far include tougher sentencing guidelines for carjackers and repeat offenders who commit crimes with firearms, repealing the five-year cap on probation, grants to help recruit more police officers and required reporting on prosecutorial discretion.

House Democrats presented a $100 million public safety budget proposal heavy on grants to community nonprofits and officer outreach in high-crime areas. Democrats also proposed funding for departments to hire investigators to study crime trends and money to help the Peace Officer Standards and Training (POST) Board study officer recruitment and diversity while also hiring more staff to probe alleged code-of-conduct violations in the profession.

Redistricting

Both the DFL-led House and Republican-controlled Senate have released their proposed versions of new legislative and congressional redistricting maps. Neither set of plans makes dramatic changes to the current district lines, but each would bend them in subtle ways to benefit their own party at the polls. Yet neither plan is expected to become law, since it's unlikely the divided chambers will agree before the Feb. 15 deadline to strike a deal. Without a legislative agreement, a five-judge panel will release its own set of maps that day.

Taxes

The historic budget surplus has everyone calling for tax cuts this session. Miller said Senate Republicans will roll out a "very large" tax cut package this session that includes ongoing tax relief. Walz wants to spend $700 million on one-time tax rebates that he's calling "Walz checks" and expand tax cuts for families with children in school or child care. House Democrats said they're planning to propose tax cuts targeted at middle- and lower-income individuals and families.

Both Walz and Senate Republicans also want to spend $2.7 billion of the surplus to replenish the state's Unemployment Insurance Trust Fund, which was drained during the pandemic. Doing so would stop a payroll tax increase on businesses across the state. Democrats in the House are open to the plan but want to spend the same amount on workers through direct checks and a new state medical leave program.