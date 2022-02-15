It's Minnesota's turn to get new redistricting maps.

A five-judge panel appointed by the Minnesota Supreme Court will release the state's redrawn political boundaries for legislative and congressional districts at noon on Tuesday, the deadline in law to complete the redistricting process.

Some voters could land in new districts under the maps, which will also shape state congressional elections and the battle for control of the Legislature for the next 10 years.

Redistricting happens once every decade following the census population count to redistribute the population evenly between the state's eight districts in Congress, 67 state Senate districts and 134 seats in the state House.

The divided Legislature has not yet passed their own set of maps, kicking the process to the courts, which has happened every decade for the last 50 years. Minnesota is one of 10 states still waiting on new political maps ahead of the 2022 election.

The new lines loom large for both Democrats and Republicans in Minnesota as this fall's midterm elections grow closer. Every state House and Senate seat is on the ballot after a redistricting cycle, meaning control of the Legislature is up for grabs.

The U.S. House Republican's campaign arm, led by GOP Rep. Tom Emmer, is behind efforts to regain control of the chamber that Democrats currently hold by just a few seats. U.S. Rep. Angie Craig is viewed as the Minnesota Democrat most at risk of losing her Congressional seat this fall. The new lines however could change the dynamics in the Second District that has the focus of both national Democrats and Republicans.

Tuesday's maps could also influence the race in southern Minnesota's first Congressional district, currently held by GOP Rep. Jim Hagedorn, as well as Democratic Rep. Dean Phillips' seat representing the third Congressional district.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.