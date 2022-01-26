Tax breaks, bolstering law enforcement and adding tougher criminal penalties are among Minnesota Senate Republicans' top priorities when they return to work Monday at the State Capitol.

GOP legislators broadcast their goals for the legislative session Wednesday during the latest in a series of events over the past week where state leaders have declared their policy and spending plans. Gov. Tim Walz will also announce the final health and safety-focused portion of his supplemental budget proposal on Wednesday.

"Crime rates are up, kids are falling behind and record inflation is eating away at family budgets," said Senate Majority Leader Jeremy Miller, R-Winona. "Things are moving in the wrong direction, and Senate Republicans are focused on solutions to put Minnesota back on the right track."

The divided Legislature, where Republicans control the Senate and Democrats hold the House, will work to find some common ground on how to spend Minnesota's projected $7.7 billion budget surplus. But they will simultaneously signal their values to voters ahead of the November election, when the full Legislature and the governor's office are on the ballot.

House Democrats and the DFL governor have been highlighting their hopes for the four-month-long session, including directing more money to support students and teachers, creating paid leave programs for workers and increasing the amount the state is devoting to pandemic frontline workers.

Republican lawmakers have denounced the scale of spending Democrats are pushing.

Constituents are struggling with rising costs, said Sen. Julia Coleman, R-Chanhassen.

"Their bank accounts aren't facing record surpluses," Coleman said. "They deserve actual relief, not a government spending spree."

Republicans will aim to lower income tax rates so all Minnesotans who are working will get a tax cut, and on top of that, want to provide targeted relief for lower and middle-income Minnesotans, Miller said.

To support law enforcement, Republicans are pushing retention bonuses and pension reform for current police officers, as well as providing scholarships for those who want to enter law enforcement.

GOP members did not have price tags for their public safety and tax cut plans, but Miller said the numbers would be available in the next couple weeks.

A key area of agreement between GOP legislators and Walz is replenishing the state's depleted Unemployment Insurance Trust Fund. Minnesota and other states sunk into debt during the pandemic, leaning on the federal government to cover the sharp rise in unemployment benefit requests. Minnesota drained their trust fund and owes the federal government more than $1 billion.

Walz's budget proposal includes more than $2.7 billion to restore the fund. Both the governor and Republican lawmakers have stressed that using part of the surplus to fix that fund will prevent a jump in payroll taxes for businesses.

"I hope we can do that relatively quickly," Miller said.

Ahead of the GOP news conference Wednesday, a group of Democrats gathered at the Capitol to announce they were forming the Minnesota Health Plan Caucus. They called for a universal health plan like the one that Sen. John Marty, DFL-Roseville, has long been pushing.

"This type of health plan would allow us to have more control and to make sure, and to ensure, that we have adequate services throughout the state of Minnesota so people don't have to, for example, drive two and a half hours when they need to deliver a baby," said Sen. Jen McEwen, DFL-Duluth, said.

This is a developing story, check back for updates.