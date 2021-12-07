Economic experts will give an update Tuesday on Minnesota's finances, with lawmakers anticipating a budget surplus as they prepare for the next legislative session.

While Minnesota Management and Budget's monthly revenue updates have repeatedly shown higher-than-anticipated state tax collections, the state's economic recovery during the COVID-19 pandemic has been uneven and unpredictable. The rise of the delta and omicron variants, continued inflation and global supply chain issues make future economic growth difficult to discern.

Nonetheless, Tuesday's review will include the first deep dive into the state and national economic outlook since February, as well as estimates of future state spending and revenue. Gov. Tim Walz and state GOP and DFL legislators are set to weigh in during a series of news conferences after the forecast.

The state budget update will tee up spending clashes when legislators return to the Capitol on Jan. 31, and some officials and advocacy groups are already suggesting ways to use surplus dollars.

Republicans are pushing for the state to use surplus money, or remaining federal pandemic aid from the American Rescue Plan, to repay Minnesota's debt to the federal government for covering unemployment insurance payments to workers who were sidelined. Otherwise, businesses might face sizeable payroll tax hikes to cover debt payments and interest, and to restore the state's unemployment insurance trust fund.

The budget update will leave out some pieces of the state's economic picture. It focuses on changes to state's general fund, and won't include federal pandemic dollars, Minnesota Management and Budget officials noted. And officials do not include inflation in their estimates of most state expenses, an omission that is particularly notable as inflation has climbed.