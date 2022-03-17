Gov. Tim Walz announced Thursday that he wants to spend more of the record-breaking projected state budget surplus on financial aid for retirees, improving the public health system and sending out sizable tax rebate checks to millions of Minnesotans.

State leaders found out last month that they had an estimated surplus of nearly $9.3 billion to use in the current legislative session, a $1.5 billion jump from the previous forecast.

"With a historic surplus, we have an opportunity to provide direct relief to Minnesotans and invest in the future of our state. Amid global economic uncertainty, direct payments are one of the best ways to make it easier for Minnesotans to pay their bills," the DFL governor said in a statement, as he pitched boosting the sum of his suggested "Walz checks" in his revised supplemental budget proposal.

Before the surplus grew, Walz proposed $175 checks for individuals and $350 for married couples. On Thursday, he said he would bump that up to $500 for single tax filers and $1,000 for couples.

Other big-ticket additions to his budget plan include $73 million to ensure a 2.5% cost of living increase for retirees on public pension plans next year, an additional $23.5 million annually in public health funding, $20 million for emergency shelter services and $20 million for a Main Street Economic Revitalization program.

Earlier this year, Walz laid out a detailed vision for the bulk of the surplus dollars, including increased education spending and expanded tax cuts for people who have kids in child care or elementary through high school.

However, Walz and legislators passed a roughly $52 billion two-year state budget last year, and do not need to approve a supplemental budget this year.

Republican lawmakers, who control the Senate, have dismissed Walz's proposed tax rebate checks as a gimmick. GOP legislators are instead pushing for permanent tax cuts, including cutting Minnesota's first-tier income tax rate and eliminating taxes on Social Security.

This week at the Capitol there was little indication that state officials would be able to break through partisan divides in the coming months to agree on tax and spending measures.

They blew past a contested Tuesday deadline to replenish the state's depleted unemployment insurance trust fund and repay the federal government for helping cover unemployment benefits during the pandemic. Democrats wanted action on the trust fund to be coupled with $1 billion checks for frontline workers, while Republicans disagreed with combining the two.

While state leaders have big hopes for the forecasted surplus, budget officials put out a report this week that emphasized the $9.3 billion sum is not a guarantee.

Minnesota is expected to bring in about $57.3 billion in revenue over the two-year budget cycle, officials wrote. But that is an estimate and the past couple of years have been very unpredictable.

The uncertainty report uses the accuracy of past forecasts as a guide. It said if this forecast is in line with the previous ones, the total revenue outcome should be within a range of $1.57 billion more or less than projected.