Minnesota budget officials will debut their latest estimate of state finances Monday, which will drive spending decisions at the State Capitol over the next few months.

Legislators and advocates have been clamoring for a portion of the state's budget surplus, which economists estimated at a historic $7.7 billion in December. That number could shift in the latest forecast.

The state budget projection captures a moment in time, and the upcoming forecast was largely compiled before Russia invaded Ukraine. The global financial impacts of the war remain to be seen.

In January, Minnesota appeared to continue its trajectory of higher than expected tax revenue. Tax collections were 25% above projections, largely due to receipts from corporate franchise taxes. However, Minnesota Management and Budget Commissioner Jim Schowalter noted at the time that the bulk of that was due to a tax payment timing shift.

The projected $7.7 billion surplus at the end of last year has been met with a flood of ideas for how to use the dollars. Last week Senate Republicans proposed spending $3.5 billion this year on permanent tax cuts. The proposal is estimated to cost $8.5 billion over three years.

Meanwhile, DFL Gov. Tim Walz and House Democrats want one-time tax relief and rebates, along with new spending on a paid family and medical leave program, child care support and $1 billion for workers on the front lines of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Legislators on both sides of the aisle have been unveiling long lists of ideas for how to spend surplus dollars, as well as remaining federal pandemic relief funds.

