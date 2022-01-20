More than 2.7 million Minnesota households would get direct checks from state government under a spending plan Gov. Tim Walz debuted Thursday, which would channel money to frontline workers and caregivers as well.

The DFL governor also wants to repay the state's unemployment insurance debt, a move that has bipartisan support and would prevent a potential large jump in payroll taxes for employers. Walz's proposal centered on expanding economic opportunities, and was the first of several pieces of a supplemental budget plan he will unveil over the next week.

The state has a projected $7.7 billion budget surplus, although that prediction could change when economists and budget officials provide an update next month. Nonetheless, the unprecedented scale of the expected surplus has opened the door for state leaders to consider sizable spending to supplement the $52 billion two-year budget they approved last year.

"By investing in workforce development, cutting taxes for the middle class and working families, lowering costs, and expanding access to resources like technical education and high-speed broadband, we will improve economic prosperity across the state and grow the workforce we need to compete," Walz said in a statement.

The governor proposed "Walz checks" of up to $350, with the size of the checks dependent on a family's or individual's income. He also recommended $1 billion for frontline workers and $115 million to support Minnesota's caregiver workforce, including people working with older adults, individuals with disabilities and people who are homeless. And his plan aims to boost spending on tuition-free paths to get more people into the health care field.

Meanwhile, state legislators are offering their own ideas of what to do with the anticipated cash in the upcoming legislative session. With a budget for the next two years already in place, lawmakers and Walz do not need to reach a deal on further spending but are hoping to find common ground on some measures.

Leaders on both sides of the aisle have said they want to replenish the state's Unemployment Insurance Trust Fund, which was depleted during the pandemic, and repay the state's debt to the federal government for covering unemployment. Walz proposed more than $2.7 billion for that purpose.

In the Senate, Republican Majority Leader Jeremy Miller has said the GOP will put out a "very large tax relief package." Senate Republicans' other priorities this session include addressing public safety concerns and improving students' literacy, he said.

"Clearly the state has a massive budget surplus. And when you have a surplus this large it means one thing, and that is the state is collecting too much money from the taxpayers," Miller, of Winona, said. "We're going to have proposals to return that money back to the taxpayers with targeted tax relief."

On Thursday the DFL majority in the House, like Walz, held a news conference on their vision for economic security legislation.

"Despite the fact that there's a rapidly improving economy families aren't feeling like that," said House Speaker Melissa Hortman, DFL-Brooklyn Park. "People feel like they can't get ahead. They want jobs with better wages, they want more safety on the job and they want to be treated with dignity and respect in the workplace."

If legislators put $2.7 billion toward eliminating the state's unemployment insurance trust fund debt and preventing increased payroll taxes for employers, Hortman said her caucus wants to mirror that with spending on workers. They proposed spending nearly $1.7 billion to start and run a paid family and medical leave program for two years, and boosting spending on frontline worker bonuses from $250 million to $1 billion.

Democrats also called for more spending on housing, broadband and earned sick and safe time.

"With a $7.7 billion surplus and families struggling with inflation under the Biden economy, House Democrats' top agenda item is a billion dollar payroll tax increase on every worker and business in Minnesota," House Minority Leader Kurt Daudt, R-Crown, said in a statement. "House Republicans will be fighting for meaningful tax relief for Minnesotans, and know that tax increases are a non-starter with our historic budget surplus."

The $7.7 billion surplus estimate was based in part on a forecast from macroeconomic consultant IHS Markit that was created before the emergence of the omicron variant. The firm had assumed the rate of infection would continue to recede after the delta variant, and the impact omicron could have on the state's economy remains to be seen.

The governor is expected to release two additional pieces of his budget plan next week, what his office has described as focused on children and families and protecting people's health and safety.