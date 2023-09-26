A collision between an SUV and an Amish buggy in southern Minnesota left two young sisters in the horse-drawn vehicle dead and two of their siblings injured, officials said Tuesday.

The crash occurred about 8:25 a.m. Monday southeast of Stewartville on southbound County Road 1 and south of County Road 102, said Fillmore County Sheriff John DeGeorge. Further circumstances about the collision have yet to be disclosed.

Suffering fatal injuries were Wilma Miller, 7, and Irma Miller, 11, DeGeorge said. Hospitalized in Rochester for treatment of their injuries were Alan Miller, 9, and Rose Miller, 13, the sheriff added. The children live in nearby Stewartville.

The sheriff identified the driver as Sarah Peterson, 35, of Spring Valley.

"No arrests have been made at this time, and the cause of the crash continues to be investigated," DeGeorge said in a statement.