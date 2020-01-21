A woman who is among three people charged in connection with the abduction and slaying of the real estate agent on New Year’s Eve surrendered to authorities Tuesday, police said.

Elsa E. Segura, 28, of Fridley, was charged last in Hennepin County District Court with kidnapping; she’s accused of luring Monique Baugh, a 28-year-old Minneapolis mother of two, to a home that was for sale in Maple Grove. Baugh was later found shot three times in a north Minneapolis alley.

Initially, Segura was arrested Jan. 14 but released from jail last Thursday because charges had yet to be filed. She was then charged Friday while she was at large.

Police spokesman John Elder said Segura turned herself in Tuesday morning. She was booked into jail about 10:10 a.m., with bail set at $1 million.

Two men — Cedric L. Berry and Berry A. Davis — are also charged in the case and are accused of kidnapping Baugh from Maple Grove in a rental truck. Davis, who was not in custody before charges were filed against him, continues to elude capture, Elder said.

Jon Mitchell-Momoh, Baugh’s live-in boyfriend and the father of their 1- and 3-year-old daughters, survived being shot at their north Minneapolis home earlier on New Year’s Eve as part of the plot.

Monique Baugh

Segura is the girlfriend of an unnamed suspect whom Mitchell-Momoh identified to police as someone who “wanted to harm him,” the charges said. She also worked as a probation officer for the county until Dec. 18, less than two weeks before Baugh was killed.

Berry, 41, of Minneapolis, faces one count each of second-degree attempted murder with intent, second-degree murder with intent, and kidnapping and remains jailed. Davis, 40, of Brooklyn Park, was charged with second-degree murder and kidnapping for his alleged role in the case.

The charges did not specify a motive for shootings, but a criminal complaint said they occurred after Mitchell-Momoh, a rising rapper, had just signed a contract and was “flaunting his cash on social media.”