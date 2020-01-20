Police said Monday they have yet to locate two of the three people charged in connection with the murder of Monique Baugh, the Realtor who was shot in a north Minneapolis alley on New Year’s Eve.

Elsa E. Segura, 28, of Fridley, was charged Friday in Hennepin County District Court with kidnapping for allegedly luring Baugh, a 28-year-old Minneapolis mother of two, to a home that was for sale in Maple Grove.

Two men — Cedric L. Berry and Berry A. Davis — are also charged in the case and are accused of kidnapping Baugh from Maple Grove in a rental truck.

Segura was arrested last Tuesday, released from jail Thursday because charges had yet to be filed and then charged Friday while she was at large.

The County Attorney’s Office could have asked a District Court judge to keep Segura locked up until Friday’s criminal complaint was filed, a request that is often granted. Officials with the prosecution were not available Monday, a government holiday, to answer whether such a request was filed.

Police spokesman John Elder said Monday that “when she is located, [Segura] will be rearrested and taken into custody.”

Berry A. Davis

Davis, who was not in custody before charges were filed against him, also continues to elude capture, Elder said.

Baugh’s live-in boyfriend and the father of her 1- and 3-year-old daughters, Jon Mitchell-Momoh, was shot several times at their north Minneapolis home earlier on New Year’s Eve as part of the plot. He survived. Baugh was later found shot three times in a north Minneapolis alley.

Segura is the girlfriend of an unnamed suspect whom Mitchell-Momoh identified to police as someone who “wanted to harm him,” the charges said. She also worked as a probation officer for the county until Dec. 18, less than two weeks before Baugh was killed.

Berry, 41, of Minneapolis, was charged earlier this month in the case and faces one count each of second-degree attempted murder with intent, second-degree murder with intent, and kidnapping. He remains jailed in lieu of $2 million bail.

Davis, 40, of Brooklyn Park, was charged late Thursday with second-degree murder and kidnapping for his alleged role in the case.

The charges did not specify a motive for either shooting, but a criminal complaint said the bloodshed occurred after Mitchell-Momoh, a rising rapper, had just signed a contract and was “flaunting his cash on social media.”





