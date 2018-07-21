The Wild and defenseman Matt Dumba avoided arbitration, as the two sides agreed to a five-year, $30 million contract Saturday — just two days before a hearing was scheduled.

Dumba is coming off a career year after scoring 14 goals and racking up 50 points amid more minutes in the final season of a two-year, $5.1 million contract. His point total was third-best among team defensemen all-time.

Overall, the 23-year-old has 128 points in 310 career games over parts of five seasons with the Wild after getting drafted seventh overall in 2012.

Dumba will earn $5.2 million this season, $7.4 million in 2019-20, $4.8 million in 2020-21, $7.4 million in 2021-22 and $5.2 million in 2022-23.

His contract carries an average annual value of $6 million, which is among the highest on the team. Only winger Zach Parise and defenseman Ryan Suter, at approximately $7.5 million, have a higher average annual value on their deals.

The deal also includes a limited no-trade clause during the final two seasons, and will make Dumba the 20th-highest paid defenseman in the NHL, according to capfriendly.com.