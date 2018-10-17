The Wild called up winger Matt Read from Iowa on Wednesday.

He'll replace Matt Hendricks, who suffered a leg injury in Tuesday night's victory over Arizona at Xcel Energy Center.

Read, 32, has one assist in three games with the Baby Wild. He has 87 goals and 100 assists in 437 career games with the Flyers. The former Bemidji State standout signed as a free agent with the Wild on July 30, and will wear No. 10.

The Wild plays at Dallas on Friday.