First round: Tuesday, 6 p.m.
Rounds 2-7: Wednesday, 10:30 a.m.
Where: The draft is virtual. It was originally scheduled for June 26 and 27 at the Bell Centre in Montreal.
TV: NBCSN (first round), NHL Network (Rounds 2-7).
Top three prospects: Alexis Lafreniere (consensus No. 1), W, Rimouski Oceanic (Quebec Major Junior Hockey League); Quinton Byfield, C, Sudbury (Ontario Hockey League); Tim Stuetzle, C, Adler Mannheim (Germany).
Best of the rest: Lucas Raymond, LW, Frolunda (Sweden); Jamie Drysdale, D, Erie (OHL); Marco Rossi, C, Ottawa (OHL); Cole Perfetti, C, Saginaw (OHL); Jake Sanderson, D, U.S. National Team Development Program; Yaroslav Askarov, G, Neva St. Petersburg (Russia-2).
Wild picks (six): First round, ninth overall; second round, 39th; fourth round, 101st; fifth round, 132nd; sixth round, 163rd; seventh round, 194th.
Wild in 2019-20: Went 35-27-7 and finished sixth in the Central Division.
First-round order
1. N.Y. Rangers
2. Los Angeles
3. Ottawa (from San Jose)
4. Detroit
5. Ottawa
6. Anaheim
7. New Jersey
8. Buffalo
9. Wild
10. Winnipeg
11. Nashville
12. Florida
13. Carolina (from Toronto)
14. Edmonton
15. Toronto (from Pittsburgh)
16. Montreal
17. Chicago
18. New Jersey (from Arizona)
19. Calgary
20. New Jersey (from Vancouver via Tampa Bay)
21. Columbus
22. N.Y. Rangers (from Carolina)
23. Philadelphia
24. Washington
25. Colorado
26. St. Louis
27. Anaheim (from Boston)
28. Ottawa (from N.Y. Islanders)
29. Vegas
30. Dallas
31. San Jose (from Tampa Bay)