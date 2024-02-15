Mason Shaw is back with the Wild.

The forward signed a two-way contract on Thursday for the remainder of the season after returning from a fourth knee injury with the Wild's minor-league team.

Shaw will practice on Friday with the Wild, whose next game is Saturday vs. Buffalo at Xcel Energy Center.

After almost 200 appearances in the minors, Shaw earned a permanent spot with the Wild last season and tallied seven goals and 10 assists in 59 games before getting hurt April 1 at Vegas.

He suffered a fourth ACL tear, this time in his right knee, and began the all too familiar rehab process after surgery. Shaw also had this injury in juniors and then again twice after the Wild drafted him in the fourth round in 2017; the 25-year-old's commitment to every recovery and reaching the NHL is what made him the Wild's nominee for the Masterton Trophy last season, which recognizes the player who best exemplifies perseverance, sportsmanship and dedication to hockey.

Last October, Shaw signed a minor-league deal with the Wild's American Hockey League affiliate in Iowa and made his season debut a month ago.

In nine games with Iowa, Shaw posted four goals and three assists. Twice he scored shorthanded – he was on the penalty kill with the Wild – and one of his goals was a game-winner. Shaw's contract is worth $775,000 in the NHL and $400,000 with Iowa.

His addition comes after the Wild swept their Vegas and Arizona road trip to extend their win streak to four games, which ties their season high. In another roster move, the team returned forward Adam Beckman to Iowa.