Let Minneapolis have its fancy Super Bowl parties with Jimmy Fallon, Snoop Dogg and Justin Timberlake.

Otter Tail County is going old school.

Out in west-central Minnesota, they’re throwing what’s being billed as the world’s largest Super Bowl party on ice. Pelican Bay on Otter Tail Lake will be the site of the party on Feb. 2-4, a weekend-long festival that will feature an ice golf tournament, a vintage snowmobile show, a polar plunge and the big game on a giant outdoor screen — with tailgating encouraged.

“There’s nothing like watching the Vikings’ first Super Bowl win with thousands of your friends on one of Minnesota’s most famous frozen lakes,” said Nick Leonard, Otter Tail County’s director of communications.

The party is doubling as a kickoff event for a yearlong celebration of Otter Tail County’s 150th birthday. The Super Bowl provided the perfect excuse to think big. Leonard said organizers hope to make “Otter Tail County on Ice” an annual event.

“There are lots of people who want to be in the Twin Cities for the game, but there’s another way to celebrate the Super Bowl that doesn’t include traffic — and does include catching walleye,” he said.

A polar plunge will be on the agenda at Otter Tail County’s giant outdoor Super Bowl party. The county expects thousands to watch the game outdoors on frozen Otter Tail Lake.

“Only so many people can fit in that stadium. So why not be at the second-most exciting Super Bowl party in Minnesota?”