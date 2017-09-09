Gallery: Wayzata Police Chief Mike Risvold spoke emotionally Friday afternoon at a press conference about the accident that killed officer William Matthews.

Gallery: Wayzata officer William Allen Mathews with his wife and 7-year-old son.

Authorities continued Saturday to investigate the death of Wayzata Police Officer William Mathews, who was struck by a vehicle while clearing debris off a west metro highway Friday.

The driver of the vehicle, Beth Ilene Freeman, 54, of Mound, has an extensive criminal record, including prior convictions for driving violations. She stopped and cooperated with police after the collision, according to officials. According to the State Patrol, alcohol as not a factor.

Freeman remained in the Hennepin County jail Saturday on probable cause of criminal vehicular homicide.

Wayzata police met with Mathews' family and expected to announce funeral arrangements by Monday, according to the department.

Mathews, 47, was a nine-year member of the Wayzata force. The department employs about a dozen sworn officers, according to its website.

Wayzata Police Chief Mike Risvold, grief-struck and brief when announcing Mathews' death Friday, shared more in a post on the department's Facebook page.

"Officer Bill Mathews was the best! Always smiling — always professional," his message read. "His loss is excruciatingly painful. Painful for his family at home and at work."

Risvold gave thanks to police departments around Minnesota, many of which shared words of consolation on their social media feeds.

"Our Wayzata Police family is grateful for all of the love and support shown by so many. Our brothers and sisters in law enforcement have wrapped their arms around us, and we feel you."

Wayzata police shared another message of gratitude Friday night on their Twitter page.

"Words cannot express how grateful we are for the outpouring of support and love as we cope with such a difficult loss," they wrote.

Minnesota State Patrol Col. Matt Langer said the agency will re-create the crash and produce a report, a process that takes several weeks.