The state high school track and field finals are today at Hamline University and you can watch live video here.
The video is provided by prepspotlight.tv. Class 2A started at 9 a.m. anmd Class A starts at 3:30 p.m.
You can watch those by clicking here.
News updates and more on the track and field can be found on our track hub.
Our high school Live Blog, which features social media updates from Star Tribune staff and others around the state, is here.
