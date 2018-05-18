Sports in the Stone Age

In “Early Man” (⋆⋆⋆, rated PG), the creators of Wallace and Gromit turn their astounding attention to detail to the very first prehistoric underdog sports comedy. When a meteor hits, cave men kick the scorching fragments around like hot potatoes, giving birth to the game most of the world calls football. Eddie Redmayne voices an innocent teen who challenges a tyrant to a high-stakes game. If you liked the Philadelphia Eagles walloping the haughty Patriots at the Super Bowl, this is your kind of movie.

COLIN COVERT

Also coming Tuesday

“Game Night”

“The 15:17 to Paris”

“Game Night” “The 15:17 to Paris” “A Fantastic Woman” “Red Sparrow” “Wonderstruck” “I Kill Giants”

“A Fantastic Woman”

“Red Sparrow”

“Wonderstruck”

“I Kill Giants”