Sports in the Stone Age
In “Early Man” (⋆⋆⋆, rated PG), the creators of Wallace and Gromit turn their astounding attention to detail to the very first prehistoric underdog sports comedy. When a meteor hits, cave men kick the scorching fragments around like hot potatoes, giving birth to the game most of the world calls football. Eddie Redmayne voices an innocent teen who challenges a tyrant to a high-stakes game. If you liked the Philadelphia Eagles walloping the haughty Patriots at the Super Bowl, this is your kind of movie.
COLIN COVERT
