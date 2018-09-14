PLAN 47-1081

Total finished sq. ft.: 588

Bed/bathrooms: 1 /1

Stories: 2

Garage bays: 2

Foundation: Slab

Home plan: A versatile garage and in-law apartment combo

Cheerful dormers give country charm to this two-car garage with living space. This compact plan has parking below and a versatile apartment upstairs and can be added onto a larger property for more space to accommodate visitors, in-laws or a young adult returned from college.

The apartment features a living room, bedroom, bathroom and U-shaped kitchen/dining area. There's even a laundry closet for a washer and dryer. If it's allowed in your city, the apartment could be rented to help bring in more income.

For information or to buy plans, contact ePlans at eplans.com or call 1-866-228-0193.