PLAN 47-1081
Total finished sq. ft.: 588
Bed/bathrooms: 1 /1
Stories: 2
Garage bays: 2
Foundation: Slab
Cheerful dormers give country charm to this two-car garage with living space. This compact plan has parking below and a versatile apartment upstairs and can be added onto a larger property for more space to accommodate visitors, in-laws or a young adult returned from college.
The apartment features a living room, bedroom, bathroom and U-shaped kitchen/dining area. There's even a laundry closet for a washer and dryer. If it's allowed in your city, the apartment could be rented to help bring in more income.
For information or to buy plans, contact ePlans at eplans.com or call 1-866-228-0193.
StarTribune.com welcomes and encourages readers to comment and engage in substantive, mutually respectful exchanges over news topics. Commenters must follow our Terms of Use.
Comments will be reviewed before being published.