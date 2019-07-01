Minneapolis officials warned residents and pet owners Monday that two rabid bats were found in the past five weeks.

A homeowner trapped one of the bats at the intersection of Emerson Avenue S. and W. 25th St. on May 23. On Wednesday, officers picked up a bat found near a church at Glenwood Avenue and Logan Avenue N. Both tested positive for rabies at the University of Minnesota.

The city finds a couple of bats a year with rabies, which is somewhat unusual, said Tony Schendel, field supervisor for Animal Care and Control. He didn't know if rabid bats were showing up in other parts of the metro area.

Rabies is an infectious viral disease that's usually spread when an infected animal scratches or bites others. The disease can also be spread if saliva from an infected animal comes into contact with the eyes, mouth, or nose of another animal or person. Rabies is almost always fatal following the onset of symptoms, which can include aggressiveness, agitation, confusion, muscle spasms, seizures, weakness and paralysis.

According to incident reports provided by the city:

In the first case, a man found an injured bat near his south Minneapolis home. He didn't believe a person or pet had been exposed to the animal. The man said the bat became aggressive when he put it in a plastic binder to place in a box, and that he may have come in contact with the bat's saliva. The man is now receiving treatment for rabies, said Schendel.

In north Minneapolis, four or five people were nearby when officers were notified that a bat that had been contained in box. The people said no one was exposed to the bat. Because the bat was found in a high-traffic area near a church, officials decided that residents should be notified, said Schendel.

Because bats have such tiny teeth, people may not be aware that they or their pets have been bitten, he said.

Animal Care and Control advises residents to take the following precautions:

• If a bat is found inside a residence, do not touch it or allow pets to have contact.

• Do not discard a bat, even if it's dead. Instead residents should call 311 for assistance from Animal Control officers.

• Make sure your pets — even indoor pets — are vaccinated against rabies. Bat bites often aren't detectable, especially on dogs and cats, so an unvaccinated pet could contract rabies without your knowing it.

• Don't feed, approach, touch or adopt any wild animals.

For information on rabies in animals, visit the Minnesota Board of Animal Health's website at www.bah.state.mn.us and click on "rabies" under "programs" at the top of the page. For questions on rabies exposure to domestic animals call the board at 651-201-6808. If you have questions on rabies in people, contact the Minnesota Department of Health at 651-201-5414.