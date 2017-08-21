Standing in front of a roomful of recruits entering their third week at the Minneapolis police academy, J. Scott Hill recited the dos and don’ts of dealing with potentially dangerous dogs on the job.

Do be calm and patient.

Don’t pull out your gun unless you’re being attacked, he cautioned, showing a slide that highlighted the difference between an excited, but not aggressive dog, and one that’s ready to attack: the latter will shift its weight on its front legs and tense its body, while wagging its tail high in the air “like a flag.”

Different breeds have their own telltale signs, said Hill, a former Alabama cop who trains officers across the country to handle high-risk situations involving dogs.

“Rottweilers are huge babies,” he said Monday at the Minneapolis police training facility in the Webber-Camden neighborhood. “They look ferocious, but ... they are just teddy bears.”

Monday morning’s training session for the 26 members of the department’s latest recruit class comes more than two months after a city cop shot and seriously wounded two dogs in a residential backyard in north Minneapolis. The officer, Michael Mays, was responding to a home alarm when he encountered the dogs. A surveillance camera that captured the encounter showed him firing his weapon even though the dogs didn’t appear to be aggressive, contradicting the official police report.

Department officials promised to re-examine policies for dealing with dogs after a backlash from across the country, sparking a discussion about how law enforcement handles such situations.

“I want our police officers to be seen as serving the community and not as executioners,” Hill said.