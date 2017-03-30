– ByungHo Park, the most impressive player in Twins spring training, will start the season in the minor leagues.

In a surprise move, the Twins have decided to keep 13 pitchers on the roster, and Park will be sent to Class AAA Rochester.

Park has a .353 average with a team-leading six home runs and 13 RBI in exhibition games.

Outfielder J.B. Shuck was also reassigned and catcher John Ryan Murphy was optioned.

Lefthander Adalberto Mejia will claim the fifth spot in the starting rotation, joining Ervin Santana, Phil Hughes, Kyle Gibson and Hector Santiago.

Robbie Grossman will be the starting designated hitter now that Park has been demoted and Kennys Vargas is injured.

The other position player reserves will be catcher Chris Gimenez, infielder Eduardo Escobar and outfielder Danny Santana.

Tyler Duffey, on the verge of making the team as a starting pitcher, will begin the season in the bullpen. Rule Five pick Justin Haley and Michael Tonkin were the final two relievers to officially make the team on Wednesday. Also in the pen are closer Brandon Kintzler, Ryan Pressly, Matt Belisle, Michael Tonkin and Taylor Rogers.

Twins opening day starters are set with Joe Mauer at first, Brian Dozier at second, Jorge Polanco at shortstop, Miguel Sano at third, Jason Castro catching and an outfield of Eddie Rosario, Byron Buxton and Max Kepler. Without Park or Vargas on the roster, Gimenez or Grossman would back up Mauer.

Players were told about the moves before the team got on the bus to Port Charlotte for their final preseason game against a major league team, the Marlins. They will play their Rochester farm team on Friday before heading back to Minneapolis for a Sunday workout.

The season opens Monday against Kansas City at Target Field.