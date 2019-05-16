Sammy Hagar & the Circle: The weather may not scream outdoor concerts, but rock vet Hagar is always ready to scream, indoors or out. The Van Halen and Montrose alum brings his current group — featuring original Van Halen bassist Michael Anthony, Led Zeppelin drum scion Jason Bonham and hotshot guitarist Vic Johnson — to kick off the season at Mystic Lake amphitheater. The group is touring behind their week-old second album, "Space Between," a hard-rockin' collection obsessed with money, greed and corruption, best exemplified on the rollicking single "Trust Fund Baby." Opening is Vince Neil of Motley Crue infamy. (7:30 p.m. Fri. Mystic Lake amphitheater, Prior Lake, $49-$199, ticketmaster.com) JON BREAM

GRiZ: With such heavy hitters/one-hitters as Snoop Dogg, Wiz Khalifa and Matisyahu guesting on his new album, "Ride the Waves," Michigan electro-funk producer Grant Kwiecinski, 28, is moving fast toward the pop and R&B mainstream after working his way up the lineups at EDM and psychedelic/jam-band festivals for a half-decade. The album and his live show incorporates his sax-playing skills, love for classic soul music and GLBT pride, which extends to his support for the It Gets Better Project on tour. Yung Bae and Dwilly open. (9 p.m. Fri., Armory, 500 S. 6th St., Mpls., $35-$58, ticketmaster.com.)

Mountain Goats: Like the North Carolina answer to the Decemberists, John Darnielle and his elegant band — now with Superchunk/Bob Mould drummer Jon Wurster — churn out fantastical and playful but also often dark and evocative Americana/folk-rock tunes. Their latest effort for Merge Records, "In League with Dragons," is one of their weirdest. La Luz frontwoman Shana Cleveland opens. (9 p.m. Fri., First Avenue, $30.)

Sammy Hagar closed the Starkey Hearing Foundation’s gala program Sunday, July 20 at the RiverCentre with the longest and most rocking set. ] (SPECIAL TO THE STAR TRIBUNE/BRE McGEE) **Sammy Hagar

Jennifer Grimm: Backed by guitar ace Joe Cruz and others, this versatile Twin Cities vocalist with a big repertoire and a big personality kicks off the outdoor series at Crooners' patio, overlooking Moore Lake. (8 p.m. Fri., Crooners, $10)

Charlie Parr & Phil Cook: Duluth's acoustic folk/blues hero Parr made one of his best albums, "Stumpjumper," with Cook as producer. Four years later, they're pairing up again for what should be a memorable short tour together. Local fans know the multifaceted North Carolina-based, Wisconsin-bred Cook from his busybody work with Gayngs, his old group Megafaun and just about everybody at the Eaux Claires festivals. (9 p.m. Sat., First Avenue, $25.)

Resonance: A Sound Art Marathon: Inspired by the legendary 1980 New Music America festival, this 10-hour free event features a remarkable array of music experimenters. Philip Blackburn, dean of the local new-music scene, kicks things off at noon. Golden Valley-bred jazz piano star Craig Taborn will partner with sound artist Camille Norment in a performance involving vintage car parts and Benjamin Franklin's famed glass armonica. Instrument maker Walter Kitundu — whose works include a turntable-driven "Phonoharp" — will collaborate with vocalist Mankwe Ndosi. It all culminates with an LED light installation by London-based artist Haroon Mirza, while Lebanese composer Tarek Atoui creates a live score using sampled sounds. (Noon-10 p.m. Sat., McGuire Theater, Walker Art Center.)

Eddie Palmieri: Hoping to create awareness for the ongoing post-hurricane struggles of his homeland of Puerto Rico, the nine-time Grammy-winning pianist will explore the expansive, percussive sounds that have made him a Latin jazz icon. At age 82, the Nuyorican is not slowing down. Last year, he released two albums, "Full Circle," on which he reimagined eight compositions from his salsa era, and "Mi Luz Mayor," which chronicled his love story with his late wife, with a little help from guitarist Carlos Santana and vocalist Gilberto Santa Rosa. (7 p.m. Sun. Ordway, $50-$150, Ordway.org)

L7: Sounding as strong as ever at First Avenue last year on their first tour of this millennium, one of the grunge era's most beloved and influential bands has now returned with a powerful record: "Scatter the Rats," on Joan Jett's Blackheart label. They're coming back around with the not-to-be-missed Mexican punk band Le Butcherettes opening. (8 p.m. Sun., Varsity Theater, $30.)

Joan Osborne: The versatile "One of Us" hitmaker has done stints with the Dead and the Funk Brothers. Now the Kentucky-born singer is touring behind her 2017 album "Songs of Bob Dylan," on which she gives a tasty bluesy and Southern soul vibe to the bard's well-known works. (7 p.m. Tue.-Wed., Dakota, $40-$60)

Pedro the Lion: Nearly 15 years after he gave up his old band/moniker to work as a solo act, Seattle mainstay David Bazan revives the brand in a meaningful and deliberate way on the new album "Phoenix," full of a lot of the same childhood imagery, spiritual questions and stormy, burning rock sounds that made him an influential indie artist in the MySpace era. Fellow cultish vanguard John Vanderslice opens. (8 p.m. Tue., First Avenue, $22-$25.)

Local Natives: Los Angeles' moody but playful, falsetto-slinging rockers enlisted Kacey Musgraves' "Golden Hour" producer to helm their latest record, "Violet Street," which promises a coolly slow-grooving, zoned-out live show. Australia's recent Domino Recordings signees Middle Kids open after putting on some powerful Entry shows over the past two years. (8 p.m. Tue., First Avenue, $31.)

Spafford: Kicking off its tour in Minneapolis and tapped to play the official after-parties for Phish's two-night stand at Fenway Park in July, this Arizona band plays a similar brand of quirky, warm and fuzzy space-rock with a little more straight-up fun. (8:30 p.m. Wed., Fine Line, $30-$35.)

Herb Pilhofer: The original music director at the Guthrie (he wrote the fanfare that beckons theatergoers), Pilhofer co-founded the influential Sound 80 studio in south Minneapolis and pioneered all kinds of technological advances, including digital recording. Now, at 88, he comes out of retirement to showcase his first love — jazz piano, accompanied by his son Michael on drums, Gordy Johnson on bass and Dave Karr, his friend since college, on saxophone. (5 & 7:30 p.m. Wed. & 6 p.m. Thu., Crooners, $25)

Patricia Barber: Obsessively boundary-breaking and uncompromisingly literate, this Guggenheim Fellowship-winning Chicago singer/songwriter/pianist decided that jazz can accommodate relatively short songs. So she wrote some art songs, got Renee Fleming to sing them as a song cycle in concert and now has released her own versions on "Higher," her first new album in six years. She'll perform with bassist Patrick Mulcahy and drummer Jon Deitemyer. (7 & 9 p.m. Thu., Dakota, $25-$35)

Chromeo: Declaring themselves "the only successful Arab/Jewish partnership since the dawn of human culture," funkified electro-pop wizards David Macklovitch and Patrick Gemayel are breaking new ground again on their latest tour. It's their first outing with a full live band, following the release of last year's extra-lively album "Head Over Heels." The omnipresent Prince influence explains why they're playing two nights at this club instead of one in a bigger space. (9 p.m. Thu. & next Fri., First Avenue, 701 1st Av. N., Mpls., $30-$35, sold-out Fri., eTix.com.)