Minnesota music legend Herb Pilhofer has postponed his jazz piano gigs slated for Wednesday and Thursday at Crooners in Fridley due to sudden illness.

The shows are expected to be rescheduled for June or July.

Pilhofer, 88, is a key figure in Minnesota music history, as a jazz pianist in the 1950s, the first music director of the Guthrie Theater in the 1960s and cofounder of Sound 80 studio, where Bob Dylan and Prince recorded, and Pilhofer and others experimented with recording technology.

Performing instead at Crooners' Dunsmore Room will be pianist Andrew Walesch, who will be accompanied by bassist Gordy Johnson and saxophonist Dave Karr, both of whom were scheduled to play with Pilhofer. These shows will be free.

Tickets for Pilhofer’s shows can be refunded or they can be used for the rescheduled performances.