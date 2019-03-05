Lindsey Seavert, a fan favorite on the local airwaves, is stepping back from TV news to spend more time with family and a documentary on Lucy Craft Laney Community School in North Minneapolis.

She told Facebook friends Tuesday morning that she was shifting into a part-time, freelance role at KARE-11 and will also be taking on a new "storytelling opportunity in the corporate world."

"So, it's not exactly a goodbye to the newsroom I've treasured for nearly seven years," she wrote. "Just more of a deliberate slowdown."

The award-winning journalist also wants to spend more time at home raising two kids who have extra challenges.

"I still will be able to bring goodness and light into the world through new forms of storytelling, while soaking in more of that fleeting scenery — bus-stop hugs and spelling tests, sticky fingers and 'Sesame Street,' smiles I don’t see often enough," she wrote.

Seavert was the subject of a 2017 Star Tribune story about her “Bedrest Baskets” project, which supports high-risk pregnant women.

Before joining KARE, the Golden Valley native worked in Alexandria, Columbus, Reno and had a brief stint at WCCO.