A project manager from Chanhassen is competing in "Jeopardy Tournament of Champions."

Emily Sands qualified for the tourney by winning on the regular series three times in 2021, collecting about $75,000, and doing well in the wildcard competition.

Her quarterfinal round airs on NBC in Twin Cities at 4:30 p.m. Friday.

Twenty-seven players are vying for the $250,000 prize. The nine winners in the quarter-final rounds move on to the semi-finals, which start airing on March 7. The finals kick off on March 12.

"Jeopardy!" is in its 40th season in syndication.












