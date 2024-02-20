A project manager from Chanhassen is competing in "Jeopardy Tournament of Champions."
Emily Sands qualified for the tourney by winning on the regular series three times in 2021, collecting about $75,000, and doing well in the wildcard competition.
Her quarterfinal round airs on NBC in Twin Cities at 4:30 p.m. Friday.
Twenty-seven players are vying for the $250,000 prize. The nine winners in the quarter-final rounds move on to the semi-finals, which start airing on March 7. The finals kick off on March 12.
"Jeopardy!" is in its 40th season in syndication.
