This is our annual top 20 home inspection photos compilation. All of these images were featured on our facebook page over the last year. Enjoy!

Hop on in, the water's warm

brown bathwater

 

Clogged dryer terminal, one-year-old home - Roofs are a terrible place for clothes dryer terminals, but it's downright dangerous when there's a screen cover installed at the terminal. Screens should never be installed at dryer terminals. If you notice that your clothes dryer gets your clothes really hot but doesn't dry them well, check out the terminal at the exterior. This would explain it.

clogged dryer terminal

 

We're missing a window - A basement window was covered over when the basement was finished, but the opening was never insulated. An infrared scan of the wall made this easy to see.

covered basement window

 

Fido had beef with the p-trap

Neurotic dog damage

 

Dirtiest filter ever

dirty furnace filter

 

Pantyhose dryer duct - we've seen plenty of pantyhose used as a lint filter at the washing machine discharge, but never as a substitute for a clothes dryer exhaust duct.

pantyhose dryer duct

 

Another use for hockey pucks

hockey puck drain stopper

 

Interior gutter

interior gutter

 

Mow your roof

mow yer roof

 

Paint around the couch

paint around the couch

 

Plumbing vent + patio = bad combination

It's sewer gas

 

Smashed downspout

smashed downspout

 

Temporary electric service (we hope)

temporary electric service

 

Neutral eating tree (Nom nom nom...)

tree devours neutral

 

Three bath fans, one plumbing vent terminal

three bath fans one plumbing vent

 

Waste not, want not (tomato can repurposed)

tomato can repurposed

 

Undermined foundation

Undermined foundation

 

This home flipper puts the "lazy" in Lazy Susan - That's the water line for the new refrigerator passing through the Lazy Susan.

Lazy home flipper

 

Major chimney repairs needed

major chimney repairs needed

 

How to prevent your cat from loitering (and possibly from using the litter box at all)

combustion air duct above litter box

 

Bad day for Sally the Squirrel

bad day for squirrel

Thanks for reading! If you like this kind of stuff, please check out our facebook page, and check out our past winners going back to 2011.

Author: Reuben SaltzmanStructure Tech Home Inspections

