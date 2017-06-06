It was just over a month ago that the Minnesota Department of Transportation asked drivers to lay off the gas pedal and obey the 60 mile per hour speed limit in the nine-mile construction zone between Nicollet Avenue in Minneapolis and Shingle Creek Parkway in Brooklyn Center.

Motorists didn’t comply, so the agency at the request of the State Patrol, this week will reduce the speed limit to 50 miles per hour when traffic is shifted from the outside lanes to the inside lanes, said MnDOT spokesman David Aeikens.

In the first three months since construction began in March, the patrol has tagged 119 motorists for speeding and responded to 275 crashes. While there have been no deaths, there have been several close calls, said Lt. Tiffani Nielson of the State Patrol. On May 22 a vehicle struck a construction truck with two workers standing nearby. Earlier in the month, there was a rollover crash with a work crew nearby.

MnDOT has been paying the patrol $75 to $100 an hour to watch over the work zone at various times of the day and tag leadfoots. And there have been plenty — enough that the patrol went to MnDOT to request the change, Aeikens said.

“The 100 deadliest days on Minnesota roads are during the summer months,” Nielson said. “Speeding through construction zones can put workers lives at risk. With reduced lanes and heavier traffic, there’s very little room for error. Please slow down and pay attention through construction zones in our state.”

Starting 12:01 a.m. Wednesday, westbound traffic between Hwy. 55 and I-694 will be switched over to the two lanes nearest the center concrete median where new asphalt has been applied over rehabilitated concrete. Once the traffic switch is complete and signs are posed, the speed limit will drop to 50 miles per hour.

The speed limit for eastbound motorists will remain at 60 miles per hour until Friday morning when traffic will be switched from the outside lanes to the inside lanes. When that change takes affect, the speed limit will also drop to 50, Aeikens said.

The Minnesota State Patrol will continue to conduct extra enforcement along I-94 from now through October, when the construction is expected to be completed. Fines in construction zones start at $300 plus court fees. The speed limit is in effect at all times, whether workers are present or not.

“Many times the distance between vehicles and where crews are working is a matter of feet,” said Jay Hietpas, a state traffic engineer. “The reduction in speed will help ensure safety for construction workers and motorists.”