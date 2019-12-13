In the aftermath of its recent 11-game point streak, the Wild didn’t exactly look like a team that had climbed back into playoff contention let alone one that clicked for three straight weeks.

After getting overwhelmed by a quality team in Carolina to end the run, it debuted arguably its flattest effort of the season Tuesday in a 3-2 shootout loss to Anaheim.

But the team took a step Thursday to resolve this identity crisis by shrugging off the Oilers 6-5 at Xcel Energy Center as its three-game homestand continued, a result that extended the Wild’s point streak on home ice to 11 games (8-0-3).

Overall, the Wild is 9-1-4 in its last 14.

Center Eric Staal, whose status was questionable after he left Tuesday’s game with injury, broke a 4-4 tie at 15 minutes, 13 seconds of the third period, wiring in a puck through traffic.

Winger Luke Kunin tacked on another 1:08 later, the eventual game-winner, with James Neal flipping the puck in 49 seconds left.

Wild winger Jason Zucker celebrated his goal of the final minute of the first period against the Oilers, giving Minnesota a 2-1 lead at the time.

Before then, the Oilers scored twice in the third period to overcome a two-goal hole.

Down 4-2, the Oilers started to rally at 10:43 when Gaetan Haas deflected in an Adam Larsson shot. Only 2:06 after that, NHL leading scorer Connor McDavid slotted the puck into an open side.

Edmonton also opened the scoring, capitalizing 8 minutes into the first on a backhander by Oscar Klefbom after the defenseman pinched into a wide-open slot.

But just 4:35 later, the Wild tied it when defenseman Carson Soucy’s point shot clipped winger Jordan Greenway in front of the net and bounced over goalie Mike Smith. The goal gave Greenway three points in two games vs. Edmonton this season.

– who didn’t finish Tuesday’s game after colliding with a linesman in the first period – sprung winger Jason Zucker for a breakaway that he converted on with a rising backhander. Zucker’s 12 goals are tied for the team lead with winger Zach Parise.

The Oilers would even it, 2 minutes into the second, on a shot by winger Leon Draisaitl on the power play that trickled through Kahkonen. Edmonton finished 1-for-2 with the man advantage, while the Wild went 0-for-1.

But the Wild took over after that.

– a blistering shot that handcuffed Smith. Foligno is in the midst of a season-high three-game point streak.

Later in the period, the Oilers had a chance to pull even when McDavid and linemate Zack Kassian got behind the Wild defense. But Soucy broke up the chance by sprawling to get a piece of McDavid’s pass to Kassian.

Soon after, Soucy orchestrated an insurance goal when he set up center Ryan Donato for a wrister off the rush at 7:50 by slicing a pass to Donato through the neutral zone.

Not only did the goal cap off four on 11 shots for the Wild, but it pushed Donato’s goal streak to a career-high three games. He also has five in his past eight outings.

The Wild looked to be in control the rest of the period and for the start of the third, but the Oilers called for a photo finish with two quick goals.

Kahkonen finished with 28 saves, improving to 3-0-1 in his young NHL career. Smith had 20 stops for Edmonton.