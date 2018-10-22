The Star Tribune and Minnesota Public Radio News polled 800 Minnesota likely voters between Oct. 15 and Oct. 17. Highlights from questions about the U.S. Senate races are below. Scroll down the page to see details about how the poll was conducted and the demographics of the 800 respondents. "Other" candidates in Smith/Housley race are Sarah Wellington (Legal Marijuana Now) and Jerry Trooien (unaffiliated) at 1 percent each. "Other" candidates in the Klobuchar/Newberger race are Dennis Schuller (Legal Marijuana Now) and Paula Overby (Green Party) at 2 percent each.

If the 2018 special election for U.S. senator were held today, would you vote for...?

Do you recognize the name ______? (IF YES) Do you have a favorable, unfavorable or neutral opinion of ______?

If the 2018 general election for U.S. senator were held today, would you vote for...?

Do you recognize the name ______? (IF YES) Do you have a favorable, unfavorable or neutral opinion of ______?

Do you think it is or is not the responsibility of the federal government to make sure all Americans have health care insurance?

Do you support or oppose letting people buy in to public health insurance programs including Medicare and MinnesotaCare?

About the poll

This Star Tribune/MPR News Minnesota Poll findings are based on interviews conducted Oct. 15-17 with 800 Minnesota likely voters. The interviews were conducted via land line (60 percent) and cellphone (40 percent). The poll was conducted for the Star Tribune and Minnesota Public Radio News by Mason-Dixon Polling and Research Inc.

Results of a poll based on 800 interviews will vary by no more than 3.5 percentage points, plus or minus, from the overall population 95 times out of 100. Margins are larger for groups within the sample, such as Democrats and Republicans, and age groups.

The self-identified party affiliation of the respondents is 38 percent Democrats, 33 percent Republicans and 29 percent independents or other.

Sampling error does not take into account other sources of variation inherent in public opinion surveys, such as nonresponse, question wording or context effects. In addition, news events may have affected opinions during the period the poll was taken.

Demographic breakdown of this polling sample