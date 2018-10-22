The Star Tribune and Minnesota Public Radio News polled 800 Minnesota likely voters between Oct. 15 and Oct. 17. Highlights from questions about the U.S. Senate races are below. Scroll down the page to see details about how the poll was conducted and the demographics of the 800 respondents. "Other" candidates in Smith/Housley race are Sarah Wellington (Legal Marijuana Now) and Jerry Trooien (unaffiliated) at 1 percent each. "Other" candidates in the Klobuchar/Newberger race are Dennis Schuller (Legal Marijuana Now) and Paula Overby (Green Party) at 2 percent each.
If the 2018 special election for U.S. senator were held today, would you vote for...?
|Tina Smith
(DFL)
|Karin Housley
(Republican)
|Other
|Undecided
|47%
|41%
|2%
|10%
|Tina
Smith
|Karin
Housley
|Other
|Undecided
|Men
|41%
|48%
|2%
|9%
|Women
|53
|34
|3
|10
|Democrats
|95
|1
|0
|4
|Republicans
|4
|86
|2
|8
|Independents / other
|33
|42
|6
|19
|18-34
|58
|35
|1
|6
|35-49
|49
|40
|2
|9
|50-64
|43
|45
|2
|10
|64+
|43
|41
|4
|12
|Under $50,000
|55
|31
|3
|11
|$50,000 and over
|44
|46
|2
|8
|Hennepin / Ramsey
|63
|28
|1
|8
|Metro Suburbs
|40
|49
|2
|9
|Southern Minn.
|43
|43
|4
|8
|Northern Minn.
|37
|47
|4
|12
|Tina Smith
(DFL)
|Karin Housley
(Republican)
|Other
|Undecided
|44%
|37%
|4%
|15%
|Tina
Smith
|Karin
Housley
|Other
|Undecided
|Men
|39%
|43%
|3%
|15%
|Women
|49
|32
|4
|15
|Democrats
|91
|0
|0
|9
|Republicans
|0
|87
|1
|12
|Independents / other
|32
|33
|9
|26
|18-34
|64
|16
|3
|17
|35-49
|41
|38
|6
|15
|50-64
|39
|45
|3
|13
|64+
|39
|43
|2
|16
|Under $50,000
|44
|38
|3
|15
|$50,000 and over
|42
|41
|3
|14
|Hennepin / Ramsey
|55
|30
|3
|12
|Metro Suburbs
|37
|42
|4
|17
|Southern Minn.
|41
|35
|4
|20
|Northern Minn.
|39
|43
|4
|14
Do you recognize the name ______? (IF YES) Do you have a favorable, unfavorable or neutral opinion of ______?
|Tina Smith
|Karin Housley
|Recognize Favorable
|34%
|27%
|Recognize Unfavorable
|26
|14
|Recognize Neutral
|23
|24
|Don't Recognize
|17
|35
|Tina Smith
|Karin Housley
|Recognize Favorable
|32%
|18%
|Recognize Unfavorable
|19
|8
|Recognize Neutral
|23
|27
|Don't Recognize
|26
|47
U.S. SENATE GENERAL ELECTION
If the 2018 general election for U.S. senator were held today, would you vote for...?
|Amy Klobuchar
(DFL)
|Jim Newberger
(Republican)
|Other
|Undecided
|56%
|33%
|4%
|7%
|Amy
Klobuchar
|Jim
Newberger
|Other
|Undecided
|Men
|51%
|37%
|4%
|8%
|Women
|60
|29
|4
|7
|Democrats
|99
|1
|0
|0
|Republicans
|14
|73
|4
|9
|Independents / other
|46
|31
|8
|15
|18-34
|65
|29
|1
|5
|35-49
|60
|31
|4
|5
|50-64
|50
|35
|5
|10
|64+
|51
|37
|3
|9
|Under $50,000
|65
|24
|3
|8
|$50,000 and over
|50
|38
|4
|8
|Hennepin / Ramsey
|70
|23
|1
|6
|Metro Suburbs
|50
|38
|3
|9
|Southern Minn.
|53
|34
|5
|8
|Northern Minn.
|44
|41
|7
|8
|Amy Klobuchar
(DFL)
|Jim Newberger
(Republican)
|Other
|Undecided
|60%
|30%
|4%
|6%
|Amy
Klobuchar
|Jim
Newberger
|Other
|Undecided
|Men
|54%
|34%
|5%
|7%
|Women
|66
|26
|3
|5
|Democrats
|97
|0
|1
|2
|Republicans
|17
|73
|1
|9
|Independents / other
|59
|23
|11
|7
|18-34
|75
|16
|4
|5
|35-49
|57
|29
|6
|8
|50-64
|59
|33
|3
|5
|64+
|55
|36
|4
|5
|Under $50,000
|58
|32
|4
|6
|$50,000 and over
|59
|31
|4
|6
|Hennepin / Ramsey
|69
|25
|2
|4
|Metro Suburbs
|51
|35
|8
|6
|Southern Minn.
|66
|25
|3
|6
|Northern Minn.
|55
|34
|3
|8
Do you recognize the name ______? (IF YES) Do you have a favorable, unfavorable or neutral opinion of ______?
|Amy Klobuchar
|Jim Newberger
|Recognize Favorable
|51%
|11%
|Recognize Unfavorable
|26
|4
|Recognize Neutral
|22
|25
|Don't Recognize
|1
|60
|Amy Klobuchar
|Jim Newberger
|Recognize Favorable
|56%
|19%
|Recognize Unfavorable
|19
|2
|Recognize Neutral
|24
|15
|Don't Recognize
|1
|76
Do you think it is or is not the responsibility of the federal government to make sure all Americans have health care insurance?
|Is
|Is not
|Not sure
|52%
|40%
|8%
|Is
|Is not
|Not sure
|Men
|46%
|46%
|8%
|Women
|58
|35
|7
|Democrats
|84
|11
|5
|Republicans
|23
|70
|7
|Independents / other
|43
|45
|12
|18-34
|55
|38
|7
|35-49
|53
|39
|8
|50-64
|51
|42
|7
|64+
|51
|41
|8
|Under $50,000
|56
|36
|8
|$50,000 and over
|51
|42
|7
|Hennepin / Ramsey
|65
|28
|7
|Metro Suburbs
|48
|44
|8
|Southern Minn.
|50
|41
|9
|Northern Minn.
|39
|53
|8
|Smith voters
|87
|7
|6
|Housley voters
|16
|77
|7
|Undecided (Smith/Housley)/ Other
|42
|42
|16
|Klobuchar voters
|80
|13
|7
|Newberger voters
|16
|76
|8
|Undecided (Klobuchar/Newberger)/ Other
|22
|73
|5
Do you support or oppose letting people buy in to public health insurance programs including Medicare and MinnesotaCare?
|Support
|Oppose
|Not sure
|70%
|11%
|19%
|Support
|Oppose
|Not sure
|Men
|69%
|12%
|19%
|Women
|71
|10
|19
|Democrats
|82
|2
|16
|Republicans
|63
|16
|21
|Independents / other
|63
|15
|22
|18-34
|74
|7
|19
|35-49
|72
|13
|15
|50-64
|70
|8
|22
|64+
|67
|12
|21
|Under $50,000
|69
|8
|23
|$50,000 and over
|74
|10
|16
|Hennepin / Ramsey
|73
|8
|19
|Metro Suburbs
|66
|15
|19
|Southern Minn.
|68
|9
|23
|Northern Minn.
|73
|10
|17
|Smith voters
|79
|4
|17
|Housley voters
|59
|20
|21
|Undecided (Smith/Housley)/ Other
|71
|7
|22
|Klobuchar voters
|78
|6
|16
|Newberger voters
|60
|21
|19
|Undecided (Klobuchar/Newberger)/ Other
|55
|3
|42
About the poll
Demographic breakdown of this polling sample
|PARTY
|DFL/Democrat
|306
|(38%)
|Republican
|265
|(33%)
|Independent/Other
|229
|(29%)
|AGE
|18-34
|136
|(17%)
|35-49
|210
|(26%)
|50-64
|237
|(30%)
|65+
|210
|(26%)
|Refused
|7
|(1%)
|GENDER
|Male
|384
|(48%)
|Female
|416
|(52%)
|INCOME
|< $25,000
|106
|(13%)
|$25,000-$49,999
|119
|(15%)
|$50,000-$74,999
|131
|(16%)
|$75,000-$99,999
|129
|(16%)
|$100,000+
|140
|(18%)
|Refused
|175
|(22%)
|REGION
|Hennepin/Ramsey
|255
|(32%)
|Metro Suburbs
|230
|(29%)
|Southern Minnesota
|160
|(20%)
|Northern Minnesota
|155
|(19%)
|INTERVIEW
|Land-line
|479
|(60%)
|Cell Phone
|321
|(40%)
StarTribune.com welcomes and encourages readers to comment and engage in substantive, mutually respectful exchanges over news topics. Commenters must follow our Terms of Use.
Comments will be reviewed before being published.