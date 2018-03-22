A teenage driver's attempt to get her license didn't go so well. In fact, her behind-the-wheel test on Wednesday in Buffalo, Minn., failed at the start as she crashed into the driver's examination station before she even got on the road.

The 17-year-old from Monticello inadvertently put the 2014 Chevy Equinox in drive instead of reverse as the test began about 2 p.m. bringing the test to a halt.

When she stepped on the accelerator, the vehicle lurched forward, jumped the curb and plowed through the front of the station in a strip mall on 1st Avenue S., said Buffalo Police Chief Pat Budke.

She was not hurt, but her vehicle suffered significant damage, the chief said.

The license examiner, a 60-year-old female from Buffalo, was taken to a local hospital with noncritical injuries.

No one inside the office was hurt, but the crash damaged the building's brick wall and glass windows, Budke said.

No charges will be filed, Budke said.