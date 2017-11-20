A St. Paul man fatally shot his girlfriend at close range Sunday, according to court documents.

Andre A. Duprey, 29, was charged Monday in Ramsey County District Court with one count of second-degree murder with intent. Police identified the victim as Phanny Phay, 28, of St. Paul.

According to the criminal complaint: Police were called to the couple's apartment in the 900 block of St. Paul Avenue about 2 a.m. They saw a handgun in the living room and Duprey in the bathroom entryway holding a knife.

"He was chanting, 'demon, demon,'" the complaint said.

Duprey allegedly ignored police orders to drop the knife. Police used "an electronic incapacitation device," baton strikes and three beanbag rounds to subdue him.

Police found Phay face down on the bedroom floor with a large head wound. A bloody double barrel shotgun was located on the bed.

Duprey's aunt told police that she was staying with the couple and woke up to commotion. She opened the bedroom door, and saw Duprey at the foot of the bed, his back to her, holding a shotgun to his girlfriend's face.

Phay was sitting on the bed crying, said the aunt, who fled with her 7-year-old daughter for help.

Duprey allegedly told police he did not remember what occurred, and that he had no issues with his girlfriend. He allegedly said he was talking with her in the bedroom.

Asked by an investigator what happened next, Duprey allegedly covered his face with his hands and said, "My girlfriend's not OK is she huh?" Asked what he remembered, Duprey ended the interview.

Phay suffered a gunshot wound to the back right of her head and neck, the complaint said. She also suffered 45 sharp force injuries throughout her body, one of which punctured her right lung and possibly her liver, and possible defensive wounds to her right hand. Two bruises on the back of her neck were consistent with muzzle imprints.

