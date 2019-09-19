St. Paul police are investigating a homicide in the city's Summit-University neighborhood.

Authorities say a person was fatally shot around 8:35 p.m. Wednesday near the intersection of Fuller Ave and St. Albans St. N. Few details were immediately available.

Minutes after the homicide, residents reported shots fired outside Winnipeg Market on Rice Street about nine blocks away, on the city's north end. A person is believed to have been hit, but police have not found a victim.

At the scene of the fatal shooting, residents who gathered behind police tape reported hearing a flurry of shots.

The victim was struck in the abdomen, according to emergency dispatch audio.

The shooting marks the 20th homicide of the year in Minnesota's capital city. It comes on the heels of deadly few weeks in St. Paul, including a nine-hour stretch that saw three shooting deaths. Chief Todd Axtell has called the wave of violence "unprecedented" in his 30 years with the department and rolled out a series of immediate actions.

Map: St. Paul shooting death Map: St. Paul shooting death

This is a developing story. Check back at startribune.com