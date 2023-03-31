Attorneys gave closing arguments Friday in the trial of Antoine Suggs, who is charged with fatally shooting four people in St. Paul and leaving their bodies in a Wisconsin cornfield.

The jury of nine men and three women began deliberations shortly before 12:30 p.m., and were expected to continue until 7 p.m. Suggs faces eight charges related to the shooting: four for second-degree murder, and four for second-degree murder while committing a felony — a lesser charge, which prosecutors added in the last day, alleging he committed a felony assault against each victim, leading to their deaths.

The victims were Nitosha Flug-Presley of Stillwater, 30, Jasmine C. Sturm, 30, Matthew Pettus, 26 and Loyace Foreman III, 35, all of St. Paul.

Nitosha Flug-Presley, Loyace Foreman III, Matthew Pettus and Jasmine Sturm.

In testimony Thursday, Suggs admitted to the shootings but said he was acting in self-defense after the four attempted to rob him.

"I was just trying to shoot to stop people from attacking me," Suggs said, wiping away tears. "Everything after that was just me being scared — confused at the situation."

The Sept. 12, 2021 shooting rattled St. Paul residents and brought calls for justice from the victims' families. For trial attendees, the hours of testimony and evidence have been revealing and emotional.

Prosecutors Colin Haley and Andrew Johnson argued that Suggs meant to kill Flug-Presley, Sturm, Pettus and Foreman when he shot them after a night of drinking on St. Paul's W. 7th Street. They said Suggs shot the four just after 3:30 a.m. and verified they were dead before calling his father, Darren Osborne.

Footage from traffic cameras, gas station security and a Dunn County, Wis. sheriff's squad showed Suggs in a Mercedes SUV and Osborne in a Nissan Rogue traveling in tandem. The pair allegedly left the bodies in the Mercedes in a cornfield 60 miles from the scene of the shootings.

Osborne pled guilty and was sentenced to five years in prison for helping hide the victims' bodies.

Defense attorney Kevin DeVore told jurors that Suggs flew from Arizona to Minnesota to attend his son's football games and see his daughter off to her first day of Kindergarten. Suggs had brought $14,000 in cash to spend on his kids' school supplies and to have fun, DeVore said.

Suggs met Flug-Presley through a friend, Dominique Neal-Hill, the day before the shooting, DeVore said. Neal-Hill loaned Suggs his Mercedes SUV, and also asked Suggs to hold onto his gun for him.

On the day of the shootings, DeVore said that Flug-Presley, Sturm, Pettus and Foreman learned about the cash Suggs was carrying and tried to rob him. Pettus allegedly punched Suggs in the back of the head while Flug-Presley pointed Neal-Hill's gun, which had been left in the SUV's glove compartment, at Suggs.

"At that moment in time, it was as if time stood still," DeVore said. "But in a matter of just a few seconds, Antoine assessed the situation and it became obvious to him that he was about to be robbed at gunpoint or even killed."

Suggs confirmed that he shot the four, adding that he thought Pettus or Foreman might be armed because Foreman was clutching his waist — and one of them allegedly said, "I always got it on me."

Suggs said that Flug-Presley was distracted for a moment and put the weapon on her lap. Suggs said he picked up the gun and fired toward Foreman before Sturm tried to grab the weapon. There was a scuffle before Suggs said he removed Sturm's hand and shot toward her, Pettus and Flug-Presley. Police found six spent shell casings inside the vehicle.

Prosecutors pushed against Suggs' claim during closing arguments, saying that his use of force was unreasonable.

"Just because he testified doesn't mean that everything he said was accurate," Haley said. "Reason, common sense — that is what I will ask you to consider when evaluating all the evidence you have heard."